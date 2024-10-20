Jamie Carragher labels Liverpool win over Chelsea 'first big Anfield result' for Arne Slot - so are they now title challengers?

Jamie Carragher described Liverpool's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Chelsea as "the first big result at Anfield" of the Arne Slot reign - while Micah Richards said it has underlined their Premier League title credentials.

Curtis Jones scored the winner as Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Chelsea.

The Reds midfielder capped a superb display when he struck at the back post moments after Nicolas Jackson's 48th-minute effort had cancelled out Mohamed Salah's first-half penalty at Anfield.

It was a strong response from Slot's side after champions Manchester City had won earlier on Sunday to temporarily move into first place.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool’s win against Chelsea

Liverpool have now won 10 out of their first 11 games under their new Dutch boss and their performance and resolve in what was arguably their toughest test to date was impressive.

Carragher told Sky Sports: "It was a brilliant game. Chelsea more than played their part in it. It almost feels like the first really big game or result for Slot at Anfield.

"We've spoken before about the atmosphere, but Anfield really gets going in games like this. Liverpool were under the cosh at times and they needed the Anfield crowd to get them over the line.

"It feels like a really big win and Arne Slot knows that. Liverpool weren't at their best but they found a way to win and that's been the hallmark of so many great Liverpool teams in the past."

'Jones display shows Liverpool don't need Zubimendi'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher and Daniel Sturridge were impressed by Curtis Jones' player of the match performance against Chelsea, after the midfielder scored the winner in his side's 2-1 win

Chelsea levelled in the opening minutes of the second half as Jackson found the bottom corner after being fed by Moises Caicedo.

The flag was initially raised but VAR proved his run was perfectly timed.

Parity did not last long as Liverpool restored their lead moments later, Jones making a superb late run to turn in Salah's low ball at the back post.

"Curtis Jones was brilliant, he was outstanding," said Carragher. "He's still at that stage where he doesn't know for certain if he is first choice, when you have got [Ryan] Gravenberch and [Alexis] Mac Allister.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arne Slot reflects on Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Chelsea and his yellow card booking

"But what a performance that was, when you think of the quality on the pitch and the money that has been spent. For a local lad to be player of the match...

"I wonder if Arne Slot is going to go back in for [Real Sociedad midfielder Martin] Zubimendi in January, but when you see how he played today you think 'no'. He has to now do it on a consistent basis."

Gary Neville added on his podcast: "Liverpool have a habit of getting the absolute maximum out of their players. When you look at their midfield of Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones... up against Moises Caicedo, Fernandez, Lavia, Palmer, you would say that Chelsea should dominate the game.

"But the two players they tried to sign [Caicedo and Lavia] didn't perform as well as the players signed for less money and that is down to the stability of the club. Jones epitomised that today with a swash-buckling performance. He was all-action.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Despite having beaten Chelsea 2-1, Gary Neville doesn't think Liverpool will win the Premier League this season.

"Gravenberch and Jones didn't play like a holding midfield two. They were dynamic, they went and got the ball in wide areas, they went deep but then shifted up the pitch and made runs forward.

"It was a really good performance from him, and he was involved in everything. That is what coaching is, through stability, which is many ways the opposite of Chelsea, who have signed a lot of players and maybe undermined others who were already at the club.

"It's settling down a little bit now, but Liverpool have been the absolute opposite. They missed their target in the summer in midfield [Zubimendi] and so Curtis Jones might not have been playing today.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Super Sunday panel discuss Mohamed Salah's legacy at Liverpool and how many Premier League goals he could reach.

"But the fact that he is means that he is playing at a really high level and that should give Liverpool and their board members patience. It's an unusual quality in today's game, but they have a patience and a stability here.

"Liverpool have four or five players to choose from in midfield who you may not think would get into some of the other top sides but as a collective they are so willing, they are like sponges on the training pitch, taking everything in.

"Their collective is better than their individual parts and that's a sign of a really good team and good coaching. Jones was the best player on the pitch."

Carra: We saw Slot's emotional side

Image: Slot has made an impressive start at Liverpool

"Slot is not as emotional as Klopp, but he got wrapped up in the game today," added Carragher.

"It was the first Anfield atmosphere he's been involved in. When Liverpool were under the cosh, you could see his reaction when Darwin Nunez got a foul given against him, you could see he showed elements of Jurgen Klopp - but he is a different manager.

"I think what the supporters are enjoying is that he is being himself. He is not trying to play up to being someone else."

"The players are buying into the manager and his personality," said Daniel Sturridge who scored 67 goals in 160 appearances for Liverpool between 2013 and 2019.

"They know the demands are different compared to Jurgen Klopp both on and off the pitch. He is demanding but everyone knows just how demanding Jurgen was, so it's refreshing.

"The players can feel more relaxed from being at home the day before the game. The players are performing under him so whatever he's doing behind the scenes is working."

Chelsea roared back after Jones' decisive strike but Cole Palmer shot into a crowded area and lively substitute Pedro Neto drove wide.

The visitors applied pressure until the end but were unable to find a way through as Liverpool dug deep and held on.

Richards added: "Liverpool are challengers now - there's no mistake about it.

Image: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has now scored and assisted in 34 different matches in the Premier League; the second-most of any player in the competition’s history, only behind Wayne Rooney (36)

"Chelsea were exceptional at times during the game but Liverpool, in the way they can see out a game and adapt with the slower build-up, and the way they feed off the crowd's energy, I feel they have the chance to go all the way this year.

"Arne Slot has brought a bit of calmness. Defensively Liverpool look more solid. Under Jurgen Klopp it was amazing to watch, but as defenders you could be exposed.

"The timing which defenders drop back and push up is a lot more balanced."

Only Pep Guardiola (won first 10) has reached 10 wins in all competitions as a Premier League manager in fewer matches than Slot.

Image: Salah celebrates with his team-mates

Enzo Maresca will be encouraged by his Chelsea side's overall display. Their pass completion rate (88.1%) was the highest on record (since 2003-04) by an away team in a Premier League game at Anfield, with the previous-highest being Guardiola's Manchester City in October 2022 (87.8%).

Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast, Neville reflected: "Both sets of fans applauded at the end and will feel happy with parts of what they saw. Chelsea fans feel their team have done okay but in the end it was just too much for them.

"Arne Slot has picked up a team that are further ahead in their development than Chelsea. In terms of game management and quality, Liverpool just had more of it. They deservedly won.

"I think we know where their deficiencies lie with Chelsea. Nicolas Jackson can be part of a successful squad and he can do well but I do believe if they had a world-class striker in front of him, they would have a team that could potentially win a title in a few years' time and catch Liverpool up.

"At the other end of the pitch also with the goalkeeper and then there is just the maturity and growth of the players as some of them are young. The two games I've done this season they've lost - to Man City and to Liverpool - but I've seen encouraging signs."

Carra: Chelsea are CL contenders - but they need new 'keeper

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Enzo Maresca was proud of Chelsea’s performance despite their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool and said ‘no one wants to lose but if they are to drop points, this would be the way to do it’

Chelsea manager Maresca felt his side deserved more at Anfield.

Maresca told Sky Sports: "We don't like to lose or drop points, but I really liked the performance. We deserved something more but the performance was good.

"We controlled most of the game. We had chances, we had possession. I don't think this game defines where we are."

On refereeing decisions, he added: "I didn't see anything in terms of decisions from the referee. The only thing I can see in this stadium is the noise of the crowd.

Image: Only Pep Guardiola (won first 10) has reached 10 wins in all competitions as a Premier League manager in fewer matches than Arne Slot (won 10 of first 11 with Liverpool)

"The only thing I can say is the referee is there to make decisions. Sometimes they are right, sometimes they are wrong. Sometimes it is because of the noise (of the crowd), but overall I think they did OK."

Carragher believes the performance at Anfield demonstrated that Chelsea can compete for a Champions League place this season - but he remains unconvinced by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who he claims was at fault for Jones' winner.

"It's so poor from Chelsea's point of view," he told Sky Sports. "Reece James ambles in there. The goalkeeper is so poor. It was a poor touch from Curtis Jones really, and it's poor from the goalkeeper.

Image: Jones celebrates restoring Liverpool's lead

"Sanchez has got to go and win that ball. Jones should be terrified that a goalkeeper is coming towards him. You have got to get there and hope it hits you in the face and you keep it out.

"Chelsea need a new goalkeeper if they want to get back to where they want to be - but overall they were excellent. When managers come up against each other they try to do something different to throw the oppositions setup.

"They caused Liverpool problems. In terms of control of the game Chelsea were better, but what let them down was the goalkeeper.

"The thing Chelsea didn't do enough of in the second half was create chances. Liverpool were hanging on at times and they were hanging on to get to the final whistle."