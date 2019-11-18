Eden Hazard: Real Madrid winger insists he is in 'good shape' after weight concerns

Eden Hazard has one goal in 11 games for Real Madrid since moving from Chelsea

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard insists he is in "good shape" after facing criticism over his weight and work ethic this season.

Hazard moved to Real from Chelsea in the summer in a deal that could reportedly rise to a club-record transfer of £130m once all bonus payments come into play.

The Belgium international has struggled since arriving at the Bernabeu - scoring just once in 11 La Liga and Champions League games - although his form has picked up recently, with three assists in his last four matches.

He faced criticism from some sections of the media earlier this season, who claimed that he arrived in Spain overweight, while earlier this month former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger described Hazard as "too heavy".

The 28-year-old's work ethic has also come into question this week, with former Chelsea team-mate John Obi Mikel describing him as the "laziest player I have played with".

Hazard won two Premier League titles in seven years with Chelsea

However, speaking to Sky Sports, Hazard insisted that he is fully fit and will "always try" to do his best, be that with Real or Belgium.

"For the last month I've been in good condition with no injuries," he said.

"I'm in good shape. When I'm on the pitch I will always try to do my best, with Real Madrid or Belgium. I just want to keep this momentum."

A £32m signing from Lille in 2012, Hazard made 352 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 110 goals. He won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, the FA Cup and League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He also has 105 caps for Belgium, netting 32 times, and will be looking to add to his tally when the Red Devils host Cyprus in their final European Qualifier on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Mix.

"It's good to play our last game at home, especially when you have qualified already," Hazard added. "You have nothing to play, but you hope for a party with the fans against Cyprus.

"We had a problem with winning away so it won't be easy but hopefully we can score some goals, keep a clean sheet and keep the fans happy."