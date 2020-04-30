Leander Dendoncker: Wolves midfielder discusses Belgium team-mates in Q&A

5:00 Wolves and Belgium's Leander Dendoncker checked in with Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth for a Q&A Wolves and Belgium's Leander Dendoncker checked in with Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth for a Q&A

Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker talks to Sky Sports News about his Belgium team-mates and reveals which former Premier League idol is the biggest joker in the Belgian camp.

Dendoncker made his international debut back in June 2015 and was part of the Belgium squad that finished third at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, playing at centre-back in the Red Devils' 1-0 Group G win over England in Kaliningrad.

SSN's Dharmesh Sheth caught up with the 25-year-old in lockdown to quiz him on his international team-mates...

Who is the most intelligent?

Vincent Kompany. He is always talking and shows his intelligence all the time. Not just football but about life too. He always wants to learn and give advice.

Who is the best dancer?

Maybe Michy Batshuayi. He and Romelu [Lukaku] like to put the music on in the dressing room.

Who is the worst dressed?

I couldn't say. We are always in our national team clothing.

Who is the biggest joker?

Eden [Hazard] likes to joke a lot on and off the pitch. He's a guy who entertains the team and maintains a good atmosphere.

Who spends the longest in front of the mirror?

Yannick Carrasco. He's always busy with his hair.

Who's the most superstitious?

Tough one. Everyone has their own habits.

Who is the worst trainer?

What really strikes me is all we talk about is tactics at our clubs and so there is no bad trainer as we are always talking about football. We are always learning from each other.

Who will make the best manager?

Vincent Kompany during a Belgium training session at Kaliningrad Stadium

Vinny. He's started already but I think he will become a really good trainer.

How would your team-mates describe Leander Dendoncker?

Calm. I don't really talk a lot. I'm observing a lot.