Wolves: Martin Tyler shares his favourite memories of Molineux

Martin Tyler can recall Wolves winning the title on several occasions.

At a time when football grounds have closed their doors, we've asked Martin Tyler to share some of his favourite facts and memories of the homes of the 20 Premier League clubs.

In part 20 of the series, Sky Sports' Voice of Football takes us on a virtual visit to Wolves' Molineux and some famous early European matches.

Molineux: How I get there

By car. Like Leicester and Aston Villa, it is about as far as I would want to drive on a matchday.

What's it like to commentate there

It is a very good position suspended out from the top of the stand on the dressing room side of the stadium. It is one of the few grounds still with a spiral staircase, which is at the back of the stand. Then there is a catwalk out to the platform itself.

The ultra modern advertising boards are double banked behind the opposite touchline and display moving images during the game which can be a distraction, particularly at matches under lights. I have often wondered whether the players find themselves caught out at times.

Did you know?

Wolverhampton Wanderers played a significant part in paving the way for the introduction of European club football. In 1954 and 1955 they invited famous clubs of the time, Honved from Hungary and the Moscow teams Dynamo and Spartak, for floodlit friendlies at Molineux.

They were televised when there was very little live football on the box and were hugely popular. The European Cup was soon a reality.

My memories of Molineux

Nuno Espirito Santo has brought a Portuguese flavour to Wolves

Wolves were champions three times, runners-up once and third once, in a six-season spell in the 1950s, at a time when I was falling in love with football. There have been periods between then and now when the very existence of such a famous club has been under threat, including a spell in the fourth tier. Like many traditionalists, I feel it is appropriate to see them back in the big time.

Wolves took part in the Premier League Asia Trophy in China last July and were good enough to win it, beating Manchester City no less in the final, after putting four goals past Newcastle in the semis. Because of their Chinese ownership, they forged a strong bond with the local support.

Nuno Espirito Santo has made the most of his strong Portuguese connections. I spent a few days with the squad and could see the talent and the unity which has brought them so far so quickly.

Last season I commentated for the world feed as Wolves knocked both Liverpool and Manchester United out of the FA Cup, both very merited victories, and only the players know how they let the semi-final slip against Watford when they were closing in on an appearance on the big day in May.

My last Premier League visit was back in August, a 1-1 draw against Manchester United which though not a classic summed up Wolves current quality, and the Portuguese element in it.

After Anthony Martial had given United the lead with his 50th goal for the club, Ruben Neves produced a cracker of an equaliser, brilliant by even his high standards of shooting from distance. Then it was the turn of Rui Patricio to shine, making a smart and significant save from a Paul Pogba penalty to preserve the point.

What I like about Molineux

The statue of Billy Wright, the Wolves captain in the glory years and England captain in 90 of his 105 internationals. After he retired from football Billy came into television and for a time was one of my ITV bosses. He was a lovely guy and very unassuming about all he had achieved in the game.

I also really look forward to hearing the Wolves fans in full voice. "Hi Ho Silver Lining" - the Jeff Beck version - was a big hit when I was a student and I loved the song. The "Wolverhampton" lyric is a proper football anthem.

One other nice touch, unique I think, is that Molineux has a stand named after the retired club historian, Graham Hughes.

