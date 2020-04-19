Raul Jimenez good enough to play for Manchester City, says Ilkay Gundogan

Raul Jimenez has 39 goals in 88 Wolves appearances

Ilkay Gundogan says he can see "world-class" Wolves striker Raul Jimenez joining him at Manchester City.

Jimenez has impressed since joining Wolves on loan from Benfica in the summer of 2018, a deal that was made permanent for £30m last April.

The Mexican has repaid the faith the Midlands side showed in him this campaign, scoring 22 goals and assisting 10 more to help them to sixth in the Premier League as well as the last 16 of the Europa League.

Ilkay Gundogan even compared Jimenez to Bayern Munich striker - and his former team-mate - Robert Lewandowski

Those performances have caught the eye of Gundogan, who told ESPN: "I think he has everything a world-class striker needs.

"For a striker he is so mobile, but also physically so good and talented technically on the ball. I can imagine him playing with us.

"Maybe [he's] not on that level yet, but he reminds me a little bit of [Robert] Lewandowski because I've played with him. In terms of style I think there is still a lot of potential.

"It's so difficult to predict but I think [Jimenez] would get a chance in every single top-six team and there's a good possibility he could do well."