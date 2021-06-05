Kevin De Bruyne: Belgium midfielder to join Euro 2020 squad after surgery

Kevin De Bruyne has undergone minor surgery on the eye socket he injured in the Champions League final and will join Belgium's Euro 2020 squad on Monday.

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez previously said De Bruyne was likely to miss their opening game against Russia on June 12, but that surgery would not be required.

Speaking on Saturday, though, Martinez revealed De Bruyne had needed a "small intervention".

"It went very well, very positively. We are looking forward to Monday when he will join our squad," Martinez said.

"That small intervention was necessary with a view to the long term. He will not need a long recovery.

"The operation only took 20 minutes. The medical staff is satisfied with the result. De Bruyne is now doing well, that's all."

De Bruyne suffered facial fractures in a challenge with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger in Manchester City's Champions League final defeat last Saturday.

Upon his return, De Bruyne will be fitted with a mask similar to the one worn by team-mate Jan Vertonghen after he was injured playing for Tottenham two years ago.

"De Bruyne is unlikely to be fit for that first match so whoever replaces him will have to show he's ready," Martinez said on Wednesday.

"We made a decision about his mask. It will be one of the producers who made Jan Vertonghen's mask. We were very satisfied with that.

"I would say that until next week we won't know exactly where we are with Kevin. Now, allow him to relax.

"He could be available for the Euros but we don't know when at the moment. It's too early to give you an answer now, we must first get the green light from the medical side."

Belgium open their Euro 2020 campaign against Russia in St Petersburg next Saturday.

The world's No 1-ranked side then face Denmark on June 17 before playing Finland in their final match of Group B on June 21.