Euro 2020: Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard unlikely to be fit for Belgium's quarter-final, says Roberto Martinez

Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard's injuries sustained in the 1-0 win over Portugal are not serious, but it will be difficult to get them match fit for Belgium's Euro 2020 quarter-final against Italy, according to manager Roberto Martinez.

Manchester City's De Bruyne was substituted three minutes into the second half on Sunday in Seville after going to ground under a challenge from behind from Joao Palhinha during a Belgium counter-attack just before the interval.

The 30-year-old was seen with an ice pack on his ankle after he was taken off but was walking freely around the pitch after Belgium's victory and, following an assessment from the medical team, Martinez revealed the midfielder had suffered ligament bruising.

National team captain Hazard, meanwhile, pulled his hamstring and was taken off three minutes before the end of the game.

Image: Belgium's De Bruyne winces after coming under a challenge from Joao Palhinha

"The initial information that we have from medical staff is positive for both, they will remain with the squad and they have no structural damage," said Martinez.

"But we are running up against time and it is very difficult to see them fully fit. So, we have to take it day by day to try and get them fit.

"We were all a bit concerned before we got the news from the scans and it was a relief to all that we can now work on trying to get them fit again."

Image: Eden Hazard was treated by Belgium's medical team after pulling up in the latter stages of their win over Portugal

De Bruyne missed Belgium's opening group game against Russia, which ended in a 3-0 win, due to a facial injury but scored and made an assist in the 2-1 victory against Denmark and set up Romelu Lukaku's goal in the 2-0 triumph over Finland.

Hazard has featured in every game at the tournament so far and appears to have improved his form following a lacklustre season at Real Madrid where he made just 14 appearances in La Liga and suffered multiple injury setbacks.

His brother Thorgan secured the Red Devils' quarter-final place with a stunning first-half strike to see off Portugal.

1:22 Martinez says he felt an 'incredible satisfaction' with his Belgium team after they progressed to the quarter-finals with a win over Portugal

Belgium have also confirmed second-choice goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will return to Club Brugge for treatment following an injury to his knee after scans showed he will not recover in time for their quarter-final on Friday. He has been replaced by uncapped Thomas Kaminski of Blackburn Rovers.

Martinez's side, ranked No 1 in the FIFA World Rankings, face Roberto Mancini's Italy, who have made a perfect start to Euro 2020 and made it 31 matches unbeaten with their last-16 win over Austria, on Friday at the Allianz Arena in Munich (kick-off 8pm).