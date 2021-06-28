Euro 2020: Germany are a step up in class and England must improve to go through, says Jamie Carragher

As England prepare to renew their rivalry with Germany, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher tackles the key talking points ahead of Tuesday's showdown at Wembley in the last 16 of Euro 2020...

England's keys to victory

It is vital there is pace in the team, certainly in attacking areas. I think Raheem Sterling is nailed on to start, and I think Bukayo Saka will start as well.

If it isn't Saka, I understand there will be talk about Phil Foden and Jack Grealish but, having watched Germany play, with Mats Hummels at the back and how high a line they have, similar to Bayern Munich, pace will be vital to really hurt them. Germany won't sit back, they will push up and put pressure on England, so it is vital Southgate has pace in the attacking areas.

Dealing with Germany's attacking system will also be key. We've seen them play, not with a recognised striker, but with two forwards behind a false nine and there's been a lot of interchanging, a lot of movement.

Back three combat Germany wing-backs?

England's clean sheets record says it all, really. We haven't given away too many chances, but Jordan Pickford has done really well when called upon, and his distribution has been good. Going into the tournament he was being questioned but he's done really well in the group stage.

Tyrone Mings is another, he was criticised heading into the competition, but he's done really well. Harry Maguire looked good when he came in as well.

I think Gareth will think about going to a back three. It's an interesting one, because Germany play a back three, it's almost like we have to play a back three. But you could flip that the other way and say Germany should play a back four because England will at Wembley.

I don't think we have to necessarily change, different systems come up against each other a lot in football, but England do have that option. Gareth has changed formations a lot during his time as manager, and he may look to match up against Germany.

Teams normally match up with teams that are stronger than them in order to avoid being overloaded in certain areas, but in this case, I wouldn't say Germany are a better side than England, it's probably more even.

Southgate to keep the nation guessing

It will be interesting to see which side Gareth goes with, could we see a back three to deal with Germany's attack, or a narrow back four?

What's intriguing is that Gareth is yet to pick a team that the majority of the people in the country thought he would have. Kieran Trippier played at left-back in the first game, then the full-backs changed, then Saka came in for the third game, and no one saw that coming.

Saka proved the manager right with his performance and it now looks difficult to leave him out. Saka has more direct pace than say, Foden, who likes the ball to feet, and maybe Gareth will think that will hurt the Germany team a bit more.

But no one seems to be able to second guess what Southgate will do at the moment.

We'll see how highly Southgate rates Mount

0:41 Declan Rice jokes that he has been a 'lost soul' without the company of England team-mate Mason Mount, who has been self-isolating.

I don't think there is a set rule for the kind of situation Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell find themselves in, it just depends how important the player is to the team.

If that player was Harry Maguire or Harry Kane, I'm convinced they would play the next day, so it comes down to how important Gareth Southgate views Mason Mount as in that midfield. For all we know, Southgate may have had a plan for Mount if England were to come up against Germany.

If everything was normal, Mount is virtually a certain starter, but the question given the current situation is whether he has been involved enough tactically.

It all goes back to how important Gareth sees Mount and whether not doing that work three or four days prior to the game is an issue. If he plays Mount against Germany, it will tell you how highly rated he is to Southgate.

England's toughest test

0:38 Joshua Kimmich reacts after Germany set up a Euro 2020 round of 16 meeting with England, as they twice came back from a goal down to draw 2-2 with Hungary on Wednesday. (Pictures: ©UEFA 2021)

The three teams we came up against in the group stage [Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic], there wasn't great quality in their attack. England have done what was asked of them but Germany and the attacking talent they possess will be a much tougher test.

I've actually been impressed with Germany in this tournament. Leading into this tournament they weren't great - this is a team who lost 6-0 to Spain, 2-1 at home to North Macedonia - but I thought they were unlucky against France, they could have got a draw, and against Portugal they gave one of the best performances I've seen in the tournament so far.

Germany are better than some of the things I've read in the press in recent days would suggest and England are going to have to perform a lot better than they have done. They've been OK defensively but with the ball it hasn't been great. This is a step up in class and England will have to improve on the group stage to win the game.

Prediction - It's going to penalties!

I think it will go to penalties, there isn't much to pick between these two teams and it's a 50/50 game.

After going to penalties and winning in their last two tournaments, hopefully that will help England believe they can do it again.

0:57 England midfielder Declan Rice says he is prepared to take a penalty should their tie with Germany end in a shoot-out.

Gary Neville joins Peter Smith ahead of England vs Germany to talk tactics ahead of the big last-16 tie at Euro 2020 at Wembley.

The Sky Sports pundit explains how playing a back three can help England nullify Germany's wing-backs but also give the Three Lions' attack the chance to "cause massive problems" at the other end.

Neville also discusses Raheem Sterling's leading role in the team, what the current generation can learn from Euro 96 heartbreak against Germany, and why he believes England can edge past their old rivals…

Rivalries in international football do not get any bigger than England versus Germany. With the two nations set for a collision course in the last 16 of Euro 2020, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp and Uli Kohler joined Peter Smith to analyse both camps ahead of Tuesday's showdown at Wembley.

PART 1 | Jamie Redknapp, a member of the England squad dumped out of Euro 96 by Germany, assesses the performances in the group stages of Euro 2020 and explains why Gareth Southgate's talented squad have nothing to fear against the Germans.

PART 2 | The prospect of facing England at Wembley is one every Germany player will relish irrespective of an inconsistent group stage, according to Sky Germany reporter Uli Kohler, who talks tactics, Jamal Musiala, Jadon Sancho and the dreaded prospect of penalties with Peter in part two.

Peter Smith is joined by Sky Sports football writers Ron Walker and Charlotte Marsh and Sky Sports Data Editor Adam Smith to pick out the teams and players who impressed during the group phase and the ones which have to step out in the knockouts - if they have not already gone home!

The panel also looks ahead to the last-16 ties, the key match-ups which could decide the eventual winner of the tournament, and explain why - with much nervousness and trepidation - England have a good chance of knocking out Germany…