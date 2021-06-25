Declan Rice says England have nothing to fear against Germany in Euro 2020 clash

Declan Rice says there is nothing to fear about England's Euro 2020 last-16 opponents Germany and has promised Gareth Southgate's side are ready to "step it up" in the knockout stages.

Group D winners England take on Group F runners-up Germany at Wembley on Tuesday as the historic rivalry is renewed at a major tournament for the first time since the 2010 World Cup.

West Ham midfielder Rice, who started each of England's group stage matches as they recorded 1-0 wins over Croatia and the Czech Republic either side of a goalless draw with Scotland, suggested confidence is high in the England camp.

"What's there to fear really? Obviously, yeah they're great players, but it's a game of football," Rice said.

Image: Rice is confident England can 'step it up' in attack for the knockout stages

"It's 90 minutes - we have got players that can win us games and they've got players that can win them games as well.

"It's going to be a real battle out there but one that we're going to be up for and we're really positive and ready for."

Of the 16 teams to advance to the knockout stages, England's total of two goals is the least scored by any remaining side, but Rice was adamant an improvement in the final third is imminent.

"We are not worried," he said.

"It's two goals - we know as a team we can score more, especially with the world-class talent we have got, but that will come, I'm sure that will come in the next couple of rounds.

"As the tournament progresses now I feel like we are really going to step it up."