Declan Rice says England have nothing to fear against Germany in Euro 2020 clash

England face Germany on Tuesday at Wembley in the last 16 of Euro 2020; first major tournament meeting between sides since 2010 World Cup; winners will go on to face Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals

Friday 25 June 2021 15:57, UK

0:39
Declan Rice says England have nothing to fear going into their Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Germany on Tuesday

Declan Rice says there is nothing to fear about England's Euro 2020 last-16 opponents Germany and has promised Gareth Southgate's side are ready to "step it up" in the knockout stages.

Group D winners England take on Group F runners-up Germany at Wembley on Tuesday as the historic rivalry is renewed at a major tournament for the first time since the 2010 World Cup.

West Ham midfielder Rice, who started each of England's group stage matches as they recorded 1-0 wins over Croatia and the Czech Republic either side of a goalless draw with Scotland, suggested confidence is high in the England camp.

"What's there to fear really? Obviously, yeah they're great players, but it's a game of football," Rice said.

England midfielder Declan Rice (PA)
Image: Rice is confident England can 'step it up' in attack for the knockout stages

"It's 90 minutes - we have got players that can win us games and they've got players that can win them games as well.

Trending

"It's going to be a real battle out there but one that we're going to be up for and we're really positive and ready for."

Of the 16 teams to advance to the knockout stages, England's total of two goals is the least scored by any remaining side, but Rice was adamant an improvement in the final third is imminent.

Also See:

"We are not worried," he said.

"It's two goals - we know as a team we can score more, especially with the world-class talent we have got, but that will come, I'm sure that will come in the next couple of rounds.

"As the tournament progresses now I feel like we are really going to step it up."

Super 6 Extra: Wales vs Denmark

Super 6 Extra: Wales vs Denmark

Predict what unfolds when Wales and Denmark meet to win £5,000 for free. Entries by 5pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports