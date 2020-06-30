League of Ireland to resume on July 31

Dundalk are reigning champions

The FAI have confirmed that the League of Ireland will resume from July 31.

The clubs voted on one of four options, with promotion and relegation remaining.

When the season was paused in March, all teams had played just four or five games. Given the delay, there will now be two rounds of games in total - meaning all clubs will play 18 matches.

"The National League Executive Committee has ruled that the SSE Airtricity League will resume from July 31st with two rounds of matches in total, including games played to date, and promotion and relegation as scheduled at the start of the 2020 season," read an FAI statement on Tuesday.

Teams returned to training earlier this month

"Following a meeting at Abbotstown this morning, the NLEC has written to all clubs informing them that it has decided on option one of the four options available for a resumption of the SSE Airtricity League.

"Option one maintains the current position with the League to resume as planned with two rounds of fixtures, 18 in total, and counting results of matches played to date. One club will be automatically promoted to the Premier Division from the First Division, with one club automatically relegated.

"A Play-Off will take place between the ninth-placed Premier Division club and the winner of the First Division play-off series involving the teams that finish 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th in the First Division. The winner of the Play-Off will play in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League in the 2021 season."

Fixtures will to be announced in due course.

"The NLEC looked at four proposals and in the end, they went with Option One which is the least disruptive of the four," said FAI Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn.

"It's good that we can now start to look towards a return date and also that we have clarity on what the fixture list will look like and the plan for the rest of the season."

It was also confirmed that the FAI Cup is still on the agenda in 2020.

"We've looked at how we can make the Extra.ie FAI Cup part of the agenda so that clubs aren't being stretched too far in terms of the length of the season and costs," Quinn added.

"What we've discussed at this point is that the eight quarter-finalists will complete the Extra.ie FAI Cup after the SSE Airtricity League season has ended, and they will be rewarded for getting to that point, to help them financially for the remaining Cup matches and the longer season."