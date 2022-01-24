Derby: EFL delays emergency meeting about Championship club's future after 'positive developments'

The EFL has delayed an emergency meeting with to discuss Derby's future "following positive developments".

Derby face liquidation if administrators are unable to find a buyer, with legal action by Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers said to be blocking three potential suitors from making formal offers.

Administrators were last week ordered by the EFL to show proof of funding for the remainder of the season by February 1 after it was claimed that Derby are forecast to run out of cash next month.

EFL chairman Rick Parry told Sky Sports on Saturday that identifying a preferred bidder was "the final piece of the jigsaw", saying little progress could be made until then.

But league organisers say there have been developments in the case, and it is expected that the EFL will meet with administrators in the next 24 hours to attempt to reach a resolution.

The EFL said on Monday: "Following positive developments over the course of the weekend, a proposed meeting involving the EFL and political stakeholders to discuss the ongoing challenges at Derby County set for later today has been postponed to allow for additional progress to be made by the administrators.

"It is now expected that the league and the administrators will sit down in the next 24 hours as we seek to resolve the outstanding issues to the satisfaction of all parties."

Sky Sports News has approached Quantuma, Derby's administrators, but they have declined to comment.

Football League chairman Rick Parry has told Sky Sports there is a willingness to "work night and day to find a solution" to Derby's financial problems, in an exclusive interview.

Parry says the identification of a preferred bidder is "the missing piece in the jigsaw", and insists the other clubs will work together to find an agreement which suits all parties.

"We're willing to work night and day to find a solution to this to cut through the noise, to cut through the problems, but we do need that preferred bidder identified so that we're all talking realities and practicalities," he told Sky Sports.

"We can roll our sleeves up and get deals done and get solutions."

He added: "The clubs involved are prepared to sit around the table."

Parry says "it isn't a case of the guillotine will fall and that will be it" after February 1 if administrators are unable to show proof of funding.

"February 1 is the next point," he added. "But that's in response to the indications that we're going to run out of money.

"Now if they have solutions, brilliant. Let's see them. Nobody's is trying to prevent solutions. It's quite the opposite."