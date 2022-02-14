Scottish Cup quarter-final draw: Rangers travel to Dundee, Celtic make trip to Dundee United

Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers will both head for Dundee in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Forty-time winners Celtic have been drawn against Dundee United at Tannadice, while Rangers face Dundee, who won 3-0 at League One side Peterhead on Monday evening to claim their place in the draw.

Edinburgh neighbours Hearts and Hibernian were also kept apart, with the former hosting St Mirren and the latter travelling to Motherwell on the weekend of March 12 and 13.

Ties will be played the weekend of Saturday, 12 March 2022.

Rangers will look to lift the trophy for the first time in a decade after cruising to a win against Annan Athletic over the weekend, while Celtic booked their spot in the draw with a comfortable 4-0 win over Raith Rovers.

Motherwell are into the quarter-finals stage after seeing off Aberdeen - a result that saw Stephen Glass lose his job at Pittodrie - and Hearts made it to the next round with a penalty shoot-out win over Livingston.

Dundee United overcame Championship promotion hopefuls Partick Thistle, St Mirren beat League Two leaders Kelty Hearts, and Hibernian avoided an upset against Championship leaders Arbroath to make it through to the last eight.

Scottish Cup quarter-final draw

Hearts vs St Mirren

Dundee United vs Celtic

Dundee vs Rangers

Motherwell vs Hibernian

Ties will be played on the weekend of March 12 and 13