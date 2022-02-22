Champions League final: UEFA under pressure to move game from Saint Petersburg due to Russia-Ukraine tension

UEFA is considering moving this season's Champions League final away from St Petersburg in response to the threat of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The move comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says there is "no chance" Russia will be allowed to host major football tournaments as a result of its decision to "invade a sovereign country".

The final is due to be played at the Gazprom Arena on May 28 but the location is now under review, with UEFA confident it would be able to change the venue.

The governing body has previously been able to move prestigious events at short notice, including the last two Champions League finals.

The 2021 final - which saw Chelsea defeat Manchester City - was also set to be played in Saint Petersburg, but was eventually held in Porto due to Covid travel restrictions.

Covid also saw the 2020 final moved from Istanbul to Lisbon, where Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain.

Wembley would be a possible alternative venue if Saint Petersburg is stripped of hosting rights, although the English Football League play-offs are due to be played there on the same weekend.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are rising after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two breakaway regions, while Ukraine is considering breaking off diplomatic ties with their neighbour.

Boris: 'No chance' Russia can hold football tournaments

Prime Minister Johnson told MPs on Tuesday: "It's absolutely vital in this critical moment that President Putin understands that what he is doing is going to be a disaster for Russia.

Image: Boris Johnson says Russia will become a 'pariah' as a result of its actions in Ukraine

"And it is clear from the response of the world to what he has done already in Donbas that he is going to end up with a Russia that is poorer as a result of the sanctions that the world will implement.

"A Russia that is more isolated, a Russia that has pariah status - no chance of holding football tournaments in a Russia that invades sovereign countries.

I have serious concerns about the sporting events due to be held in Russia, such as the Champions League Final, and will discuss with the relevant governing bodies.



— Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) February 22, 2022

"A Russia that is engaged in a bloody and debilitating conflict with a fellow Slav country. What an appalling result for President Putin.

"I hope that he steps back from the brink and does not conduct a full invasion."

A UK Government spokesperson said: "Russia's actions last night are a flagrant breach of its international commitments that undermines its standing in the world.

"We have serious concerns about the hosting of international sporting events in Russia, such as the Champions League final, and will discuss these with the relevant governing bodies.

"We will not allow President Putin to exploit sporting and cultural events on the world stage to legitimise his renewed illegal invasion of Ukraine."

Zinchenko: My country belongs to Ukrainians

Image: Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has said on Instagram that nobody "will ever be able to appropriate" Ukraine.

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has said that nobody "will ever be able to appropriate" Ukraine.

The 25-year-old, who was born in the northern Ukrainian city of Radomyshl and captained his country at 2020, has spoken out on social media.

He said: "The whole civilised world is concerned about the situation in my country. I cannot stand aside and I would like to share my opinion. My country is in this picture. The country where I was born and grew up. The country whose colours I defend on the international sporting stage. The country that we try to glorify and develop. The country whose borders must remain inviolable. My country belongs to the Ukrainians and nobody will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up what is ours! Glory to Ukraine!"