Carabao Cup fourth-round draw: Manchester United host Newcastle | Arsenal to play West Ham | Liverpool face Bournemouth trip

Manchester United host Newcastle; Arsenal face London derby at West Ham; Liverpool travel to Bournemouth; Chelsea drawn at home against Blackburn; fourth round ties to take place week commencing October 30
Thursday 28 September 2023 09:55, UK
Manchester United will host Newcastle in a rematch of last season's final in the pick of the Carabao Cup fourth-round ties as the holders landed an astonishing 12th home cup tie in a row
Newcastle, beaten 2-0 by United in last season's final, secured their progression after Alexander Isak's second-half effort at St James' Park sank eight-time winners Manchester City.
Incredibly, the draw marked the 12th successive time in a domestic cup competition where Manchester United have been drawn at home - a run which dates back to March 2021 and is believed to be a new record in British football history.
How Manchester United have made history with their 12th successive home draw
Liverpool will play away at Bournemouth in the fourth round after they hit back to beat Leicester 3-1 at Anfield.
Cody Gakpo equalised for Liverpool in the second half after Kasey McAteer had given Leicester an early lead and further goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Jota sent the nine-time winners through.
Bournemouth beat Stoke 2-0 at home after scoring twice in the space of three second-half minutes through Dominic Solanke and Joe Rothwell's free-kick.
West Ham edged out League One side Lincoln at Sincil Bank thanks to Tomas Soucek's solitary second-half effort and will take on Arsenal at home in the fourth round.
Reiss Nelson's early goal on Wednesday night was enough to earn Arsenal a 1-0 win at Brentford.
Chelsea earned a home draw against Blackburn after Nicolas Jackson's second-half strike sealed the Blues a 1-0 home win against Brighton.
Blackburn thrashed Cardiff 5-2, with Andrew Moran scoring twice in the second half.
Jake Garrett's opener for Blackburn was cancelled out by Callum Robinson and, after the home side had regained the lead through Arnor Sigurdsson, Kion Etete levelled it up again for Cardiff before the break.
Moran struck twice in five minutes to put Blackburn in control early in the second period - either side of Sigurdsson's penalty being saved - and Dilan Markanday added Rovers' fifth.
Everton will play boss Sean Dyche's former club Burnley at Goodison Park in the last 16 after winning 2-1 at Aston Villa.
James Garner's first-half opener and Dominic Calvert-Lewin's second goal in as many matches put Everton 2-0 up early in the second half before Boubacar Kamara reduced the deficit for Villa late on.
Fulham face a tough test at Championship high-flyers Ipswich after they beat Norwich 2-1.
Goals in either half from Brazilian Carlos Vinicius and Alex Iwobi put Fulham in command before Norwich's Borja Sainz reduced the deficit.
A lower league club is guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals after League Two side Mansfield were drawn to play League One Port Vale at Field Mill.
League One side Exeter will face Middlesbrough at home for a place in the last eight.
Ties to take place week commencing October 30:
Mansfield vs Port Vale
Ipswich vs Fulham
Manchester United vs Newcastle
Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Chelsea vs Blackburn
West Ham vs Arsenal
Everton vs Burnley
Exeter vs Middlesbrough