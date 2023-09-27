Carabao Cup fourth-round draw: Manchester United host Newcastle | Arsenal to play West Ham | Liverpool face Bournemouth trip

Manchester United will host Newcastle in a rematch of last season's final in the pick of the Carabao Cup fourth-round ties as the holders landed an astonishing 12th home cup tie in a row

Newcastle, beaten 2-0 by United in last season's final, secured their progression after Alexander Isak's second-half effort at St James' Park sank eight-time winners Manchester City.

Incredibly, the draw marked the 12th successive time in a domestic cup competition where Manchester United have been drawn at home - a run which dates back to March 2021 and is believed to be a new record in British football history.

Liverpool will play away at Bournemouth in the fourth round after they hit back to beat Leicester 3-1 at Anfield.

Cody Gakpo equalised for Liverpool in the second half after Kasey McAteer had given Leicester an early lead and further goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Jota sent the nine-time winners through.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round tie between Liverpool and Leicester City

Bournemouth beat Stoke 2-0 at home after scoring twice in the space of three second-half minutes through Dominic Solanke and Joe Rothwell's free-kick.

West Ham edged out League One side Lincoln at Sincil Bank thanks to Tomas Soucek's solitary second-half effort and will take on Arsenal at home in the fourth round.

Reiss Nelson's early goal on Wednesday night was enough to earn Arsenal a 1-0 win at Brentford.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round tie between Arsenal and Brentford

Chelsea earned a home draw against Blackburn after Nicolas Jackson's second-half strike sealed the Blues a 1-0 home win against Brighton.

Blackburn thrashed Cardiff 5-2, with Andrew Moran scoring twice in the second half.

Jake Garrett's opener for Blackburn was cancelled out by Callum Robinson and, after the home side had regained the lead through Arnor Sigurdsson, Kion Etete levelled it up again for Cardiff before the break.

Moran struck twice in five minutes to put Blackburn in control early in the second period - either side of Sigurdsson's penalty being saved - and Dilan Markanday added Rovers' fifth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player HIghlights from the third round Carabao Cup clash between Blackburn and Cardiff

Everton will play boss Sean Dyche's former club Burnley at Goodison Park in the last 16 after winning 2-1 at Aston Villa.

James Garner's first-half opener and Dominic Calvert-Lewin's second goal in as many matches put Everton 2-0 up early in the second half before Boubacar Kamara reduced the deficit for Villa late on.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player HIghlights from the third round Carabao Cup clash between Aston Villa and Everton

Fulham face a tough test at Championship high-flyers Ipswich after they beat Norwich 2-1.

Goals in either half from Brazilian Carlos Vinicius and Alex Iwobi put Fulham in command before Norwich's Borja Sainz reduced the deficit.

A lower league club is guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals after League Two side Mansfield were drawn to play League One Port Vale at Field Mill.

League One side Exeter will face Middlesbrough at home for a place in the last eight.

Draw in full

Ties to take place week commencing October 30:

Mansfield vs Port Vale

Ipswich vs Fulham

Manchester United vs Newcastle

Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Blackburn

West Ham vs Arsenal

Everton vs Burnley

Exeter vs Middlesbrough