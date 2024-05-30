Tottenham ready to listen to offers for 11 first-team players including Richarlison and Emerson Royal - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham are ready to listen to offers for 11 first-team players, including Richarlison and Emerson Royal, as Ange Postecoglou prepares for a major overhaul of his squad this summer.

Benjamin Sesko favours a move to Arsenal this summer.

Everton have told Manchester United to forget about trying to sign Jarrad Branthwaite on the cheap.

Benni McCarthy is due to quit Manchester United after not being offered a new deal by the Red Devils.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United are taking their time over the future of Erik ten Hag with no decision expected on the manager this week.

West Ham's Brazilian star Lucas Paqueta has been cleared by his country's football federation (CBF) to play in the Copa America next month after the serious spot-fixing charges laid against the player from the English Football Association this month that could yet result in a lengthy ban.

Arsenal are ready to enter the race for Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman when the Dutchman returns from injury next season.

Dan Carter has revealed that he struggled with a "lack of identity, of purpose" following the conclusion of his career.

THE TIMES

Kieran McKenna's new contract at Ipswich Town is worth about £6m a year, a deal that puts him among the country's highest-paid managers.

Arsenal want to tie down Mikel Arteta to a new long-term contract before accelerating their summer player recruitment plans.

EVENING STANDARD

Crystal Palace are in talks with Sunderland over a deal to sign Jobe Bellingham.

Chelsea players are excited about the prospect of working with Enzo Maresca - and believe his tactical acumen can help them thrive.

Joao Palhinha says he is likely to stay at Fulham this summer - but refused to completely rule out an exit.

Tottenham's academy director has called for "calm" over teenager Mikey Moore but says head coach Ange Postecoglou is eager to blood young players in the first team.

THE INDEPENDENT

Manchester United are considering a move for Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah as they assess centre-half options for next season.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool's Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez have emerged as targets for the Saudi Arabian Pro League as they look to attract younger players this summer.

West Ham have opened talks with Palmeiras over a £25m deal for winger Luis Guilherme.

Antoine Griezmann could leave Atletico Madrid for a cut-price fee when the summer transfer window opens due to an exit clause in his contract, according to reports.

Jack Grealish is set to report early for England duty as he fights for his place in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad.

Cameroon have U-turned on their original decision to sack manager Marc Brys after he originally had his position within the national team terminated following an explosive confrontation with Samuel Eto'o.

Luis Rubiales wants his daughters and a lip reader to testify on his behalf at his upcoming sex assault trial.

THE SUN

Kalvin Phillips believes Barcelona 'fit him like a glove' as the midfielder targets a shock transfer to LaLiga.

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of 14-year-old prospect Silva Mexes - son of Premier League legend Robert Earnshaw - from Ipswich.

THE ATHLETIC

Everton and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have begun talks over a potential contract extension.

Brentford are interested in signing Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland.

Financial experts working with two-time heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua have held exploratory talks with Watford over an investment in the club.

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) is proposing five radical rule changes to the way football is played.

Frank Lampard is a contender to become Burnley's next manager following Vincent Kompany's move to Bayern Munich.

FIFPro has threatened to take matters "into its own hands" if FIFA does not address the "emergency" issue of player welfare.

THE GUARDIAN

Everton's prospective owner, 777 Partners, is expected to miss its latest deadline to buy the club, enabling Farhad Moshiri to commence talks with any other parties interested in his majority shareholding.

DAILY EXPRESS

PSG are reportedly sounding out the possibility of a summer swoop for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

England supporters could face fines of up to £4,000 for wearing counterfeit shirts at Euro 2024 in Germany due to stringent anti-counterfeit laws.

DAILY STAR

Mikel Arteta fears the crowded football schedule will lead to players suffering from mental health problems.

DAILY RECORD

Damian Garcia is reportedly a summer transfer target for Rangers - with the midfielder currently in the midst of a contract dispute at top Uruguayan club Penarol.

Rangers have reportedly been joined by Aberdeen in showing interest in Serbian goalkeeper Stojan Lekovic this summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

James Bisgrove has dramatically quit Rangers for a job in the Saudi Pro League and it is understood he is moving to newly-promoted Al Qadsiah, who are owned by Saudi oil giants Aramco.