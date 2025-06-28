Spain's Aitana Bonmati in hospital with viral meningitis days before Euro 2025

Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati is being treated in hospital for viral meningitis; the 27-year-old, who has won the Ballon d'Or for the past two years, was absent for her country's 3-1 friendly win over Japan on Friday; Spain's Euro 2025 campaign starts against Portugal on Thursday

Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati is being treated in hospital for viral meningitis just days before the start of Euro 2025.

The 27-year-old Barcelona player, who has won the Ballon d'Or for the past two years, was absent for her country's 3-1 friendly win over Japan on Friday.

She posted a picture on Instagram of herself watching the match, which was played in the Spanish city of Leganes, from a hospital bed.

Euro 2025 kicks off on Wednesday, with world champions Spain set to begin their campaign a day later against Portugal in Bern.

National team head coach Montse Tome, whose side also face Belgium and Italy in Group B, told a press conference: "Initially all the tests came back fine but the last one confirmed she has viral meningitis.

"The word is scary but the doctor tells me it's under control. She will remain hospitalised; we don't know the timeline of her recovery.

"She's an extremely important player for us and we will wait for her, no matter what, as long as we have to."

Bonmati was a key member of the Spain squad which won the 2023 World Cup - following victory over England in the final - and the 2024 Nations League.