England Women's Euro 2025 squad: Lauren James in as Sarina Wiegman names 23-player squad

Lauren James has been named in England Women's squad for Euro 2025 as Sarina Wiegman announced her 23-player team for the upcoming tournament.

The Chelsea winger has been sidelined since April with a hamstring injury, and was touch-and-go to make the team for this summer's competition in Switzerland.

Wiegman had been positive on her rehabilitation when asked during the recent Nations League campaign, and that optimism has proven justified as James is included in her squad.

The England boss said of James: "It's not a risk. We have some time, we still have a month. She's training really well at her club. She's at the point we hope she would be at this stage.

"She keeps progressing and hopefully when we go into camp, she can go into training with us and keep progressing into the first game on July 5."

There is also an inclusion for 19-year-old Arsenal forward Michelle Agyemang, who only made her international debut in April. She scored a sensational goal in a 3-2 defeat to Belgium in the Nations League and her work has been rewarded with a maiden international tournament.

Image: 19-year-old Michelle Agyemang scored on her England debut against Belgium in April

"I think she brings something different," Wiegman said of the teenager, who impressed on loan at Brighton this season.

"We're really strong up front, we have different qualities with the players we've picked. She brings so much physicality and we all remember her first goal for us against Belgium. That's good to have in the team!"

However, there is no place for Aston Villa midfielder Missy Bo Kearns, who made her own senior debut against Spain on Tuesday. Brighton's Nikita Parris also drops out of the squad that featured in the Nations League.

But Kearns is one of England's standby players, alongside Sophie Baggaley (Brighton), Laura Blindkilde Brown (Man City) and fellow Villa teammate Lucy Parker.

The squad will meet at St George's Park to begin their Euros preparations on Monday June 16. The standby players will stay with the squad until they depart for Switzerland on Monday June 30, the day after the Lionesses friendly against Jamaica at the King Power Stadium.

The three US-based players in the squad - Anna Moorhouse, Jess Carter and Esme Morgan - will join the team on Monday June 23 after the continuation of their domestic season.

It had already been revealed before the tournament that three players would not be in the squad. Mary Earps and Fran Kirby both announced their international retirements, while Millie Bright withdrew from contention to focus on her health and mental wellbeing.

England's Euro 2025 squad in full

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Khiara Keating (Man City), Anna Moorehouse (Orlando Pride).

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Gotham FC), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Man City), Maya Le Tissier (Man Utd), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Grace Clinton (Man Utd), Jess Park (Man Utd), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Man Utd), Keira Walsh (Chelsea).

Forwards: Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal), Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Man City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Man City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Arsenal).

Seven is the magic number Seven players – Michelle Agyemang, Aggie Beever-Jones, Grace Clinton, Khiara Keating, Maya Le Tissier, Anna Moorhouse and Jess Park - will be going to their first major tournament.

Lucy Bronze has been named in her fourth consecutive Euros squad (2013, 2017, 2022, 2025) and this will be her seventh consecutive major tournament with England (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023 and 2025)

Five midfielders a risky play from Wiegman

Image: Grace Clinton (left) has impressed for England and Man Utd this season

Analysis from Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

"There are few surprises in Sarina Wiegman's squad - the Nations League giving us an idea of who might be included - but it is slightly eyebrow-raising that only five recognised midfielders are named among the 23.

"Wiegman likes to play in a 4-3-3, with Keira Walsh the nailed-on starter among the five. Georgia Stanway only returned to action in the Nations League game after knee surgery in January.

"She has played just 60 minutes of football since December, all coming in England's last two games, but is one of the only other deep-lying midfielders in the squad. That will see her with a better shout of starting in Switzerland.

How taking more forwards impacts midfield choices Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui St George's Park:



"Agyemang was playing for England U19s earlier this year, now she’s going to the biggest tournament of the summer.



"Her inclusion suggests James isn’t as fit as anyone would want but is so talented they can’t leave her behind.



"Wiegman said she wanted to take two players for each position, she’s broken that rule to bring both forwards to Switzerland.



"The result of that decision is only taking five midfielders and one of them, Georgia Stanway, has only played around an hour of football since December.



"It’s a risk but goals win games, I suppose."

"Grace Clinton has been deputising in the No 8 role in Stanway's absence - impressing too - but she is more comfortable as a No 10.

"But so are Jess Park and Ella Toone. It will be a battle between the trio for that spot, although Clinton might have a better chance of starting in a more defensive midfield role.

"Just five midfielders also raises the dreaded injury question - what are the other options if one or two of them pick up knocks?

"Wiegman herself said in her post-announcement press conference that among the team, there is enough depth in her midfield, only that players have to be categorised on paper.

"The returning James can also play as a No 10, although a question mark remains over her own fitness.

Image: Georgia Stanway made her return to the Lionesses starting line-up against Spain

"Leah Williamson has also been deployed in midfield before. There are a number of other options at centre-back if needed, but given Williamson's recent good form in defence, Wiegman may be reluctant to move her for an entire game.

"While five midfielders is a risky play, each player has real quality - three of them won Euro 2022.

"And while Clinton and Park will be featuring at their first major tournaments, don't expect the occasion to overwhelm them. They have the talent to be starters and will give the others a run for their money."

What next for the Lionesses?

All kick-offs UK time (BST)

June 29: Jamaica (H), friendly at King Power Stadium, kick-off 5pm

July 5: France (N), Women's Euro 2025 group stage, kick-off 8pm

July 9: Netherlands (N), Women's Euro 2025 group stage, kick-off 5pm

July 13: Wales (N), Women's Euro 2025 group stage, kick-off 8pm