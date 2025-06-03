Fran Kirby international retirement: Midfielder quits England just two days before Euro 2025 squad announcement

Fran Kirby has announced her retirement from international football - only two days before the Lionesses' Euro 2025 squad will be confirmed on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Brighton midfielder was omitted from Sarina Wiegman's matchday squad for Tuesday's 2-1 defeat in Spain, and told her team-mates she was retiring with immediate effect after the game.

Wiegman told her she was unlikely to make the Euro 2025 squad unless one of her team-mates got injured before Thursday's deadline - which Kirby said made her realise she had "outstayed her welcome" on the international stage.

She ends her Lionesses career with 77 caps and 19 goals, having represented England at four major tournaments including every match of the victorious Euro 2022 campaign.

She is the second England Women player to retire from international duty in a week, after Mary Earps surprised Wiegman with her own shock announcement last Tuesday.

Speaking to ESPN, Kirby said: "When I had the conversation with Sarina and she laid her plans out for the Euros and she told me I wasn't going unless someone got injured, I knew it was the moment where I'd outstayed my welcome.

"I don't want to take the opportunity away from someone who can learn [and which can] then set them up for the future.

"I didn't want to be waiting around every day, keeping that faint hope going just in case I was going to get a chance. I don't think that would've been fair on my head either.

"I'm not embarrassed by this at all. I gave absolutely everything at the beginning of the year, I've given everything my whole career and I'm okay with Sarina's decision because at the end of the day - it just wasn't enough. I'm okay with that as I know I gave absolutely everything."

Kirby also posted on social media, writing that it had been the "biggest honour to represent my country, one that I had only dreamt about as a young girl."

She added: "My journey has been full of ups and downs, setbacks and achievements. Enough has been said and written about those, but regardless of whatever was thrown at me, I want you all to know that every time I put on that England badge I gave 100 per cent.

"My mum had a dream of me representing my country and I'm so proud I was able to do that and play in front of you all. I will never, ever forget the noise when my name is read out at a stadium.

"Starting in every game and winning the Euros in 2022 was a dream come true, to be a part of change in women's football was one of the best experiences I could have ever imagined.

"Thank you to you all, for embracing me as a young girl from Reading who had a dream. I hope you all know, wearing that badge was the greatest honour. To every young girl that suffers setbacks, just remember you can. You can."

Analysis: 'England reeling after second retirement in a week'

Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui in Barcelona:

"Make no mistake about it. England are reeling from their second shock retirement in just a week. First Mary Earps last Tuesday, now Fran Kirby tonight.

"Kirby decided to tell her team-mates after the game, but it's understood the decision was made a little while ago when she found out she would not be in the 23 going to the Euros this summer.

"This one feels very different to Earps' retirement. She has worked really hard, battling through illness, fitness and form to get back to where she needs to be at international level.

"We know the Fran Kirby who burst onto the scene in 2014, making her international debut and becoming a star at the World Cup in 2015.

"Her skillset, her personality on the pitch and her ability to create and score goals at a time when England were quite a relatively one-dimensional team.

"As she developed in the England team as they began to go further into tournaments, her role changed within the set-up but she was still prominent, earning more than 70 caps.

"You can't mention her career though without mentioning the setbacks. A heart condition, pericarditis, kept her out for a long time.

"It was a real arduous comeback but she managed it, got back in time for the Euros and started every single game as they went on to win it."

Wiegman: Kirby is an inspiration

Kirby's news came minutes ahead of Wiegman's post-match press conference following England's loss in Spain, and the England manager was pressed for her thoughts on her retirement.

The midfielder started 14 of Wiegman's first 20 games in charge but, amid a long-running string of issues, has made only five starts since - and none since December 2023.

"She's been unlucky with injuries," Wiegman said. "For the World Cup and during camps, she always fought back and had some opportunities to play.

"I had a conversation with her over this week again, going forward to this game, and that's it. She most likely was not going to make the squad, things can change very quickly but we had these conversations.

"She's an incredible footballer, her touch, positioning, her vision and game understanding, connections - as a person too, what she had in front of her and coming back every time, she's an inspiration for a lot of people.

"I fully understand her decision to say goodbye at this point in her wonderful career, and we will always be grateful for her incredible contribution to the team."

England confirmed that tributes will be paid to Kirby's international career at a Lionesses match after the summer.

Bronze's tribute to 'mini-Messi'

Speaking minutes after Kirby's announcement, Bronze told Sky Sports News she had made a speech in the dressing room in tribute to the team-mate she dubbed "mini-Messi" for her outstanding technical ability.

She said: "I made a little speech about her being called 'mini-Messi' 10 years ago and rightly so because she lit up the pitch in an England shirt.

"All the players in there dreamed of playing with Fran because she was so good. She's had to overcome so many obstacles in her personal life as well as injuries, she's one of those talents - so, so special.

"She hates me mentioning that nickname but she deserves it, she's been fantastic."