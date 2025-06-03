Spain Women 2-1 England Women: Claudia Pina double denies England spot in Nations League finals

England missed out on a spot in the Nations League finals as Claudia Pina's double saw Spain come from behind to beat them 2-1 and win Group A3 themselves.

The Lionesses cast aside the hosts' dominance to lead from their first shot when Alessia Russo slotted past the onrushing Cata Coll after beating the offside trap from Kiera Walsh's through ball.

Spain were furious play was not brought back for what appeared to be a valid complaint about an earlier foul from Niamh Charles, but their protests fell on deaf ears with England's lead setting them on course to reach October's finals.

Their hopes were dashed on the hour mark as Claudia Pina, a surprise absence from the Spain starting line-up, saw an effort squirm past Hannah Hampton two minutes after coming on.

England created so little all game they had little answer to Spain's equaliser, and instead fell behind to a second from Pina, who beat Hampton again with a fine 25-yard effort which nestled in off the far post.

Spain continued to look the more threatening, but even without the cushion of a third goal, they comfortably held on to reach the finals themselves.

The Lionesses' final game before their Euro 2025 squad is confirmed raised more questions than answers for Sarina Wiegman, whose side are now guaranteed to see their winless streak outside of England extended into a second year.

What next for the Lionesses?

All kick-offs UK time (BST)

June 29: Jamaica (H), friendly at King Power Stadium, kick-off 5pm

July 5: France (N), Women's Euro 2025 group stage, kick-off 8pm

July 9: Netherlands (N), Women's Euro 2025 group stage, kick-off 5pm

July 13: Wales (N), Women's Euro 2025 group stage, kick-off 8pm