Ruben Amorim's showdown talks with Man Utd go quiet during international break - Paper Talk
Plus: Tottenham are set to invest heavily in the aftermath of Daniel Levy's exit from the club; Man Utd hope Matheus Cunha will recover quickly from his hamstring injury in time to face Man City; Emiliano Martinez will be reintegrated into the Aston Villa first-team after his failed move
Friday 5 September 2025 22:28, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Ruben Amorim's showdown talks with Manchester United have gone quiet during the international break.
Manchester United are hopeful that Matheus Cunha will recover quickly from his hamstring setback in time for the derby against Manchester City.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Deals, rumours, news on your phone
- Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from this season
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
DAILY MIRROR
Chelsea striker Joao Pedro was left in a bad way after a collision with Brazil team-mate Gabriel Martinelli.
DAILY MAIL
Emiliano Martinez's family have spoken out on the goalkeeper's failed transfer to Manchester United in a saga that saw him remain at Aston Villa.
Chelsea have set up a new three-man bomb squad fronted by £325,000-a-week Raheem Sterling following the closure of the transfer window.
Lionel Messi broke down into tears as he paid an emotional farewell to Argentina supporters in his final competitive home match last night.
THE GUARDIAN
England men's Test players could be denied any team practice before next summer's series against Pakistan because of a congested calendar that means the first Test at Headingley starts two or three days after the Hundred final at Lord's.
THE TELEGRAPH
Daniel Levy's Tottenham Hotspur exit is set to coincide with significant fresh investment into the club.
THE ATHLETIC
Emiliano Martinez will be reintegrated into the Aston Villa first-team after failing to secure a move to Manchester United on Deadline Day.
Super 6 are starting the season by guaranteeing a £1,000,000 winner! Play for free.
Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from this season
This season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season will be on Sky Sports.