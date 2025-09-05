Ruben Amorim's showdown talks with Man Utd go quiet during international break - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Ruben Amorim's showdown talks with Manchester United have gone quiet during the international break.

Manchester United are hopeful that Matheus Cunha will recover quickly from his hamstring setback in time for the derby against Manchester City.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro was left in a bad way after a collision with Brazil team-mate Gabriel Martinelli.

DAILY MAIL

Emiliano Martinez's family have spoken out on the goalkeeper's failed transfer to Manchester United in a saga that saw him remain at Aston Villa.

Chelsea have set up a new three-man bomb squad fronted by £325,000-a-week Raheem Sterling following the closure of the transfer window.

Lionel Messi broke down into tears as he paid an emotional farewell to Argentina supporters in his final competitive home match last night.

THE GUARDIAN

England men's Test players could be denied any team practice before next summer's series against Pakistan because of a congested calendar that means the first Test at Headingley starts two or three days after the Hundred final at Lord's.

THE TELEGRAPH

Daniel Levy's Tottenham Hotspur exit is set to coincide with significant fresh investment into the club.

THE ATHLETIC

Emiliano Martinez will be reintegrated into the Aston Villa first-team after failing to secure a move to Manchester United on Deadline Day.

