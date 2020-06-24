Papers: Manchester United Jadon Sancho's 'only option' this summer

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Thursday's national and regional newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United have emerged as Jadon Sancho's only option this summer after Borussia Dortmund set their asking fee at a staggering £117m.

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Monaco wonderkid Benoit Badiashile.

Fred is open for talks over a new long-term Manchester United deal after a stunning turnaround in form.

Chelsea have joined Arsenal in the race for RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano, according to reports.

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly demanding £117m for Jadon Sancho

Chelsea have outbid rivals Real Madrid after they made an £80m offer for Kai Havertz, according to reports.

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is reportedly weighing up his future at the club as he contemplates a move to Liverpool.

Saint-Etienne boss Claude Puel has claimed the French club are in talks with Arsenal about extending William Saliba's loan spell for a further month.

Arsenal could miss on the signing of free agent Thiago Silva after Fiorentina's general director Joe Barone confirmed he wants to bring the defender back to Serie A.

Newcastle striker Andy Carroll is set to sign a new one-year contract extension at St James' Park with his current deal due to expire at the end of the month.

DAILY MAIL

Sean Dyche is considering leaving Burnley at the end of the season due to the deterioration in his relationship with chairman Mike Garlick.

Sven Mislintat, Arsenal's former head of recruitment, has branded the club 'dysfunctional' and 'an absolute mess'.

Premier League clubs have discussed using their plush corporate boxes to phase in the return of spectators to matches - in a move that could antagonise thousands of loyal supporters.

Celtic are drawing plans to accommodate crowds of 30,000 at Parkhead by the end of August.

DAILY MIRROR

Hugo Lloris has warned that everyone at Tottenham will be "guilty" if the club does not make the Champions League next season.

Mikel Arteta is confident of securing Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka to a new contract.

Sean Dyche is reportedly considering his future at Burnley

Leeds have turned down the chance to sign former Liverpool defender Daniel Ayala on a free.

Shrewsbury have made an ambitious bid to bring free agent Joe Hart back to the club.

DAILY EXPRESS

Juventus have enquired about Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to offer Philippe Coutinho or Nelson Semedo as part of a swap deal for Tanguy Ndombele.

DAILY STAR

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is 'fascinated' by Inter Milan's offer after turning down the chance to extend his Arsenal contract.

Wolves are to set to fend off the likes of Manchester United and Juventus by placing a mammoth £90m transfer valuation on Mexican hitman Raul Jimenez.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to enter the final year of his Arsenal contract

Manchester United have registered an interest in Vitoria de Guimaraes ace Marcus Edwards.

Arsenal are ramping up their interest in signing Sporting youngster Joelson Fernandes, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Rugby Football Union is to conduct a consultation with England players, fans, sponsors and business partners as part of the governing body's review into the singing of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot at Twickenham.

Leading epidemiologists have said that it is safe for grassroots cricket to return, claiming that "the risk would be so minimal as to be not a significant concern".

THE TIMES

Premiership Rugby must decide whether to play midweek matches or drop up to four rounds from the league schedule when the season resumes, after October 10 was identified as the target date for the final.

The new future of autumn international rugby could see the top six nations in the world disputing a biennial super league with the top two possibly then facing each other in a grand final.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are set to reignite their interest in Kemar Roofe if star striker Alfredo Morelos leaves Ibrox this summer.

Manchester City keeper Claudio Bravo has admitted he's flattered to be linked with a move to Celtic and he's refused to close the door on any club.

Derby have joined the hunt for Scotland keeper Craig Gordon.

DAILY RECORD

Motherwell are willing to offer Stephen Robinson a new deal in a bid to stop him from taking the Northern Ireland job.

Rangers have signed Ross County youngster James Graham in a £45,000 deal.