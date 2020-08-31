Papers: Liverpool set £90m fee for Sadio Mane

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool will demand at least £90m for Barcelona transfer target Sadio Mane, according to reports.

Jadon Sancho reportedly still wants to join Manchester United this summer but he is not prepared to force the deal over the line.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Turkish giants Galatasary are ready to submit an improved bid to sign Fred on loan, according to reports.

James Garner is reportedly a loan target for Championship side Huddersfield, after playing in the U23's friendly draw with the Terriers over the weekend.

Mark Bosnich thinks Dean Henderson will become United's new first-choice goalkeeper by the end of next season.

Manchester City defender Yan Couto has finally arrived in England after signing from Coritiba earlier this year.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Barcelona will have a "free hand" to sign Gini Wijnaldum once Liverpool have sealed a deal for Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara, according to a report.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is using Jurgen Klopp's beliefs about his team to try and sell the Blades to potential transfer targets claims a report.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Moussa Marega's agent has addressed his future. The Porto forward has been linked with a move to Newcastle United in the Portuguese press and now his agent, Aziz Ben Aissa, has admitted his client has been contacted by Premier League clubs.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool are ready to bid for speed king Ismaila Sarr - and match Watford's stunning £40m asking price.

Tottenham failed with an 11th-hour bid to snatch Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Manchester United.

Arsenal want to secure the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emiliano Martinez and Ainsley Maitland-Niles before the start of the season.

Wayne Rooney has questioned Gareth Southgate's handling of the Harry Maguire saga after he withdrew him from the England squad.

Could Kai Havertz complete a move to Chelsea this week?

Kai Havertz's move to Chelsea edges ever closer after the German was a big name absentee from Bayer Leverkusen's pre-season return.

Argentina's president Alberto Fernandez has urged Lionel Messi to make a sensational return to his homeland and finish his career at his former youth team club Newell's Old Boys.

THE SUN

Tottenham are in talks with Bournemouth striker Josh King, according to reports.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has done a shock U-turn and wants to fight for his Chelsea future.

Arsenal have told Newcastle to stump up £25m for Ainsley Maitland-Niles - after rejecting Wolves' cheeky £15m offer.

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Ajax starlet Amourricho van Axel Dongen, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Southampton have opened talks with Danny Ings over a new long-term contract.

Valencia are preparing a surprise move to sign Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi on loan, according to reports in Spain.

Fulham have held further talks with Benfica over a deal for midfielder Florentino Luis, offering around £2m for a loan fee with a £25m option to buy.

Wayne Rooney believes that Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood is best suited to being Harry Kane's deputy for England.

South Africa could replace Japan in Eight Nations tournament

World champions South Africa are being lined up to replace Japan in the end-of-year Eight Nations Tournament.

THE TIMES

Lionel Messi is holding firm to his decision to leave Barcelona in the present transfer window and join Manchester City.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Gordon Taylor's departure as chief executive of the Professional Footballers' Association has moved a significant step closer after Gary Neville was tasked with helping to recruitment four new non-executive directors.

Gary Neville is leading the search for Gordon Taylor's replacement

Chelsea will announce the signing of Wolfsburg forward Pernille Harder on Tuesday, two days after she turned out in the Champions League final against Lyon.

The spike in Covid-19 cases among footballers, quarantine rules and the truncated pre-season has encouraged proponents of additional Premier League substitutes to again push for their introduction next season.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are 'set to complete' a one-year loan swoop for Brighton ace Shane Duffy, according to a report.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers could face Gibraltar side St Joseph's, Swiss team Servette or Bosnian outfit Borac Banja Luka to start their Europa League campaign after UEFA revealed the groupings for the second round qualifying draw.

Daryl Horgan is set to leave Hibs for English Championship outfit Wycombe.