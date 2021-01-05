Premier League clubs ranked for waiting time since last major trophy

Tottenham will face Man City in Carabao Cup final on April 25

Wednesday 6 January 2021 22:05, UK

TH

Tottenham beat Brentford in the Carabao Cup semi-final to edge closer to a major trophy but how long has it been since your Premier League side last won silverware?

Moussa Sissoko and Heung-Min Son earned a 2-0 semi-final win over Brentford that boosts Jose Mourinho's hopes of ending Spurs' 13-year hiatus without a trophy.

But which top-flight trophy cabinets have been locked the longest? Here, we count down each club's waiting time in reverse order...

*Excludes Charity/ Community Shield, Intertoto Cup and Full Members' Cup

20. Arsenal (157 days)

Last major trophy: FA Cup, Saturday, August 1, 2020

Trending

FA CUP

19. Liverpool (194 days)

Last major trophy: Premier League, Thursday, June 25, 2020

LIV

18. Man City (310 days)

Last major trophy: League Cup, Sunday, March 1, 2020

Also See:

MC

17. Chelsea (1 year, 7 months, 7 days)

Last major trophy: Europa League, Wednesday, May 29, 2019

CHE

16. Man Utd (3 years, 7 months, 12 days)

Last major trophy: Europa League, Wednesday, May 24, 2017

during the soccer Europa League final between Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester United at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner).

15. Leicester (4 years, 8 months, 3 days)

Last major trophy: Premier League, Monday, May 2, 2016

LEI

14. Tottenham (12 years, 10 months, 12 days)

Last major trophy: League Cup, Sunday, February 24, 2008

13. Aston Villa (24 years, 9 months, 12 days)

Last major trophy: League Cup, Sunday, March 24, 1996

AV

12. Everton (25 years, 7 months, 16 days)

Last major trophy: FA Cup, Saturday, May 20, 1995

EVE

11. Leeds (28 years, 8 months, 10 days)

Last major trophy: Division One, Sunday, April 26, 1992

LEE

10. West Ham (40 years, 7 months, 26 days)

Last major trophy: FA Cup, Saturday, May 10, 1980

WH

9. Wolves (40 years, 9 months, 21 days)

Last major trophy: League Cup, Saturday, March 15, 1980

WOL

8. Southampton (44 years, 8 months, 4 days)

Last major trophy: FA Cup, Saturday, May 1, 1976

S&#39;TON

7. Newcastle (51 years, 7 months, 7 days)

Last major trophy: Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, Thursday, May 29, 1969

NEW

6. West Brom (52 years, 7 months, 18 days)

Last major trophy: FA Cup, Saturday, May 18, 1968

WBA

5. Burnley (60 years, 8 months, 3 days)

Last major trophy: Division One, Monday, May 2, 1960

BUR

4. Sheffield Utd (95 years, 8 months, 11 days)

Last major trophy: FA Cup, Saturday, April 25, 1925

SU

1- Brighton, Crystal Palace and Fulham (still waiting)

Last major trophy: Never

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Mobile Sale