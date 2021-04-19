Gary Neville joins Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher will discuss the proposed breakaway European Super League live on Monday Night Football from 7pm; then watch Leeds vs Liverpool live, kick-off 8pm

Monday 19 April 2021 20:13, UK

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville analyse their own performances on Monday Night Football

Gary Neville will join Jamie Carragher for a must-watch Monday Night Football ahead of Leeds vs Liverpool.

Top of the agenda will be Carragher and Neville's reaction to confirmation that Premier League's 'big six' are intent on joining a European Super League.

Carragher and Neville have already been vociferous in their opposition to the proposal, but what now after the clubs issued their announcement that will cause a seismic shift at the heart of football?

Watch now: Neville's damning verdict on the European Super League plans

Gary Neville on breakaway plans 9:26
Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Micah Richards give their opinion on reports of plans for a breakaway European Super League. Sky Sports has contacted the clubs concerned for their responses.

Watch MNF with Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville ahead of Leeds vs Liverpool, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. The show will continue after the game until 11pm.

