'The Scottish Cup is about miracles' - Inverness boss Billy Dodds eyeing final shock against Celtic

Inverness manager Billy Dodds has told Sky Sports News this season's biggest Scottish Cup upset gives them belief they can end Celtic's treble dreams at Hampden Park.

Caley Thistle have not played a competitive game since losing their final Championship fixture at home to Ayr on May 5.

That result cost them a place in the play-offs and the squad were given nine days off before returning to training to focus on Saturday's showpiece final against the Premiership champions.

"This competition is all about miracles and you look no further than this season when Darvel beat Aberdeen," Dodds said.

"That's the kind of competition it's been so far. Make no mistake, Ange Postecoglou's Celtic have been brilliant all season and you see their form even in Saturday's game against Aberdeen so we know we're up against it, but I've got a team who on their day can certainly hurt teams."

Image: Sixth tier Darvel knocked Aberdeen out of this season's Scottish Cup

Inverness beat Celtic on their way to winning the Scottish Cup in 2015, but Dodds is well aware that a Hoops treble looks more likely to most than another trophy heading to the Highlands.

"Everybody knows it would be massive [if we beat Celtic]. We're going to need a bit of luck, we're going to need our goalkeeper to be on top form, we're going to have to bring our A game.

"I don't mind being written off because nobody expected us to be here, we're here on merit after we got a bit of a break when Queens Park put us out and then we got reinstated.

Image: Inverness Caley Thistle won the Scottish Cup in 2015

"We deserve to be here because we've proven it against Premiership opposition (Livingston and Kilmarnock) and we're hoping to bring those sort of performances into this final.

"On our day, can be a threat and that's how we've got to look at it. I don't want to go into a cup final, sit back against Celtic and hopefully we can just hold them off.

"I want to get the balance of being rock solid and being focused for 90 minutes and also be a threat."