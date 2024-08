Sky Sports Plus for Carabao Cup: Fixtures, channel and subscription - how to watch or stream your football team this season

Watch any Carabao Cup match this season on Sky Sports+, starting with round one fixtures this midweek.

The action gets underway on Tuesday with 32 round-one ties taking place, while the remaining three games take place on Wednesday, with all the action streamed on Sky Sports+.

What is Sky Sports Plus?

Sky Sports+ is live and already integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.

With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.

Here's what's coming up in the Carabao Cup on Sky Sports+ this week...

Tuesday (all 7.45pm kick-offs unless stated)

Carlisle United vs Stoke City (7.30pm)

Leyton Orient vs Newport County AFC (7.30pm)

Stockport County vs Blackburn Rovers (7.30pm)

Barrow vs Port Vale

Bolton Wanderers vs Mansfield Town

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon

Burton Albion vs Blackpool

Cambridge United vs Queens Park Rangers

Cardiff City vs Bristol Rovers

Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City

Colchester United vs Reading

Crawley Town vs Swindon Town

Derby County vs Chesterfield

Fleetwood Town vs West Bromwich Albion

Grimsby Town vs Bradford City

Huddersfield Town vs Morecambe

Lincoln City vs Harrogate Town

Northampton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers

Norwich City vs Stevenage

Oxford United vs Peterborough United

Portsmouth vs Millwall

Preston North End vs Sunderland

Rotherham United vs Crewe Alexandra

Salford City vs Doncaster Rovers

Shrewsbury Town vs Notts County

Swansea City vs Gillingham

Tranmere Rovers vs Accrington Stanley

Walsall vs Exeter City

Watford vs Milton Keynes Dons

Wigan Athletic vs Barnsley

Sheffield United vs Wrexham (kick off 8pm)

Wednesday (all 7.45pm kick offs unless stated)

Hull City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Plymouth Argyle vs Cheltenham Town

Leeds United vs Middlesbrough (8pm)

When is the draw for round two of the Carabao Cup? The draw for round two of the Carabao Cup will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of Leeds United vs Middlesbrough on Wednesday August 14.



Burnley, Luton Town and the 13 Premier League Clubs not participating in European competitions enter the competition at this stage.

What sport is available on Sky Sports Plus?

The EFL is at the heart of Sky Sports+ coverage and will see over 1,000 games from the Championship, League One and League Two shown live throughout the season, while every Carabao Cup fixture will also be broadcasted.

It's not just football that Sky Sports+ will show. Rugby league fans will be able to watch every single match from the Super League while tennis fans can enjoy coverage from the ATP and WTA Tours and the final grand slam of the year, the US Open from August 26 to September 9.

I am a Sky subscriber, do I need to pay extra to watch my team?

No!

Customers with a full Sky Sports subscription won't need to do a thing.

Once live, Sky Sports+ will simply drop into the existing Sky experience, across Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and NOW.

Sign in to the Sky Sports app to watch your team on your mobile device, with Sky Sports+ streams accessible directly from the app.

I am NOT a Sky subscriber, how can I watch my team?

An exclusive offer is also available for new customers to get Sky Sports (including Sky Sports+) and Sky TV in Ultra HD, plus Netflix included for £43 per month.

For instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels, non-Sky subscribers can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.

From August, this will also include every single live Sky Sports+ stream and on demand catch-up content.

Which channel is Sky Sports+?

Sky Sports+ can be found on linear channel number 410 for Sky Glass customers, 412 for Sky Q customers and 416 for customers in the Republic of Ireland.

Can I watch Sky Sports Plus on the app?

Yes.

Head to the 'Watch' section on the Sky Sports app to access all Sky Sports+ live streams via event centres.

New personalisation means users can access their favourite team's match even quicker by following their club and competition.

