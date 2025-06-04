Russell Martin: Rangers agree terms with former Southampton, Swansea and MK Dons boss to be new head coach

Russell Martin has agreed terms to become the new Rangers head coach.

The former Ibrox defender is set to sign a three-year deal at Ibrox and become the permanent successor to Philippe Clement, who was sacked in February, with former captain Barry Ferguson taking the team for the final months of last season.

Martin, 39, saw off competition from the likes of former Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard and Carlo Ancelotti's son Davide, who was assistant at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid.

It is understood Rangers are close to finalising the appointment, and an official announcement is expected within the coming days.

Sky Sports News revealed on Tuesday that the club were in advanced talks with the former Southampton, Swansea and MK Dons boss.

It is the first major decision for the new US consortium that took control at Ibrox last week. Andrew Cavenagh and the 49ers Enterprises acquired a 51 per cent controlling stake in the club.

It is understood that Matt Gill is set to join Martin at Ibrox as his assistant. The pair had worked together at the likes of Swansea and Southampton.

'Martin ticks the most boxes for Rangers'

Former Rangers striker Steven Naismith, who played over 50 times alongside Martin at Norwich and Scotland, believes the appointment is the right choice.

He told Sky Sports News: "Developing players, the recruitment side of it and attacking football [are all issues] that have been labelled at the team for too long. I think they're all strengths that Russell brings.

"I think in every name that's been mentioned and linked towards the job, I think he probably ticks the most boxes for what's required at the club at this moment.

Image: Steven Gerrard and Davide Ancelotti were among the options Rangers looked at

"The most common thing I would imagine everybody's heard is the leadership aspect. That was very clear from the first time I played with him.

"I know he spoke about his people skills and things like that. He knows how to get the best out of players, staff and those behind the scenes at Norwich. He was a big part of what their success was, as a club.

Image: Russell Martin (L) and Steven Naismith played together for Scotland and Norwich

"His knowledge and his intelligence of the game is really good. I think even way back then when we were in our mid-twenties, he had a hunger to learn about the game.

"He had a bold style that he believed in. As players, you sit and think, how realistic is that? He's shown it from MK Dons to Swansea to Southampton. He's been clear with it.

"He's produced performances and results that have gotten a quick path to the Premier League as a manager, which is very impressive.

"He's a brilliant communicator. I think that's been the clearest thing at each club very quickly. That style, you can identify it, you can see it. He's intelligent. He's somebody who learns from mistakes. He's done that as a player.

Image: Martin has managed at Southampton, Swansea and MK Dons

"You listen to any player that's worked under him, it's all very positive because of that communication. He's demanding, but he comes across at the right moment, in the right way, whether it's putting his arm around a player or being a bit more aggressive with what he wants.

"I think the communication skills are massively important because I think the Rangers fans and Scottish fans in general, they're no mugs. Talking around about a subject doesn't wash, they want straight to the point.

"I think a few of the fans at Rangers will remember him as a player and that's probably not the best image of him. As a coach, he's the opposite of what he was as a player. He was a defender, somebody who obviously tried to stilt the game coming to the end of his career.

Image: Martin joined Rangers on loan in 2018

"But as a coach, he's a forward-thinking coach. He's an attacking-minded coach. That, for me, is the biggest benefit and probably the biggest thing that gives you hope going into a club where you play against a low-block the majority of the time.

"Him being a player here will have helped. He was at the club at a really tough time and he'll know what's coming if things aren't working.

"Russell is a strong, strong character. I think he never hides. He never backs away from a challenge."

