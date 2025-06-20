Florian Wirtz transfer news: Bayer Leverkusen playmaker arrives in UK ahead of British-record £100m move to Liverpool

Florian Wirtz arrived at Liverpool's training ground on Friday morning to complete his £100m move to the Premier League champions.

The total package is £116.5m (€137.5m), made up of a £100m plus £16.5m in potential add-ons.

Sky in Germany report the 22-year-old has successfully completed the first part of his medical. He arrived in the UK on Thursday.

The second part will take place later on Friday after which he is due to sign a five-year contract on a minimum salary of £195,000 per week, which could become £245,000 per week with bonuses.

"This is a huge statement signing from the champions," reported Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom from outside Liverpool's training ground on Friday morning. "We are expecting an announcement later today."

The move for the Germany international will eclipse the previous British record transfer fee of £115m that Chelsea paid to Brighton to sign Moises Caicedo in 2023.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot's tactical plan for the playmaker is said to be one of the key reasons he has chosen to move to Anfield.

Wirtz, who has spent his entire senior career at Leverkusen, scored 10 goals and registered 12 assists in 25 starts as his side finished runners-up to Bayern Munich last season, a year on from winning a league and cup double.

Liverpool, like a number of top European clubs, have been watching Wirtz - who was one of the Bundesliga's most impressive performers last season - for some time.

Manchester City pulled out of the race for his signature, reportedly due to the spiralling costs of the whole package, and Wirtz expressed a preference for Merseyside over Bayern Munich.

Wirtz is set to follow his former Leverkusen team-mate Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield after the Netherlands international joined in a £29.5m deal.

Arne Slot's side are also eyeing a deal for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who is valued at around £45m. As it stands, there has been no formal offer made by Liverpool.

Wirtz is Germany's gem, and the Bayer Leverkusen superstar was attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Adam Bate speaks to those in the know to get the lowdown on what makes Wirtz so good and looks at how he will fit in at Liverpool.

