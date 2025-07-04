Kyle Walker transfer: Burnley agree £5m deal to sign Man City and England defender

Kyle Walker has completed his Burnley medical after the promoted Premier League side agreed a deal with Manchester City to sign the defender.

Sky Sports News understands the deal could be worth £5m and there is confidence that the transfer can be completed in the next few days.

Contract discussions are over a two-year deal. Walker had entered the final year of his contract at City.

He spent last season on loan at AC Milan, making 16 appearances across all competitions, but they didn't take up the option to make the deal permanent.

Walker wasn't part of City's squad for the FIFA Club World Cup, alongside fellow England international Jack Grealish.

Walker knows Burnley boss Scott Parker following their time playing together at Tottenham from 2011 to 2013.

The experienced Premier League defender is in line to become Burnley's fifth new signing of the summer following

Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman, Axel Tuanzebe and Loum Tchouana, while loan deals for Bashir Humphreys, Marcus Edwards, Zian Flemming and Jaidon Anthony have been made permanent.

In

Loum Tchaouna - Lazio, £12m

Axel Tuanzebe - Ipswich, free transfer

Quilindschy Hartman - Feyenoord, undisclosed

Bashir Humphrey - Chelsea, undisclosed

Jaidon Anthony - Bournemouth, undisclosed

Marcus Edwards - Sporting CP, undisclosed

Zian Flemming - Millwall, undisclosed

Max Weiss - Karlsruher, £4.2m

Out

Nathan Redmond - released

Jonjo Shelvey - released

CJ Egan-Riley - Marseille, free

