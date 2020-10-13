Papers: Liverpool owners looking to buy new European club

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Fenway Sports Group, the owner of Liverpool FC, could add to its sporting empire by purchasing a European football club.

The FA has warned Liverpool and Manchester United it would use its special powers to prevent a breakaway league and stop them playing in the Champions League.

Organisers of the Giro d'Italia said that the race would continue as planned despite two leading teams withdrawing from the race after the latest batch of positive coronavirus tests.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham star Gareth Bale has urged Jose Mourinho to make a move to sign Swansea defender Joe Rodon before Friday's domestic transfer window.

Image: Gareth Bale wants Spurs to sign his Wales team-mate Joe Rodon

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are three Premier League clubs interested in signing Sporting Lisbon youngster Nuno Mendes, according to reports

DAILY MAIL

Eric Dier is an injury doubt for England's clash with Denmark on Wednesday night - news that is sure to irritate Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho.

The EFL have rejected the Premier League's £150m rescue package because they do not accept the conditions attached to what is primarily a loan.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been fined £600 and given six points on his driving licence after he was caught speeding at 104mph on the M1 in the second week of lockdown.

Image: Barca made a last-ditch bid for Thiago Alcantara

Barcelona reportedly failed in a desperate last-minute attempt to re-sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

Agents must declare how much they earn from players in strict new compliance laws introduced by the Football Association.

West Brom are said to be interested in signing Josh King, but their presence in the transfer race has been dismissed, given their tight budget.

Jane Allen will stand down from her role as CEO of British Gymnastics in December - but she has denied it is in response to the welfare scandal that has engulfed the sport on her watch.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Anger over the ban on crowds at sporting events has intensified following the emergence of footage of Arsene Wenger being loudly serenaded at the London Palladium.

THE SUN

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already drafting up his winter wishlist with Sevilla's Jules Kounde at the top of it.

Manchester United and Liverpool may ramp up Euro Super League plans in a bitter twist if Project Big Picture is snubbed.

Image: Sergio Romero has begged Manchester United to let him leave

Everton target Sergio Romero has begged Manchester United to let him leave after his transfer window hell.

Danny Welbeck is wanted by Brighton on a free transfer after his release from Watford, reports say.

DAILY MIRROR

Edinson Cavani already has his sights set on his next club - just days after signing for Manchester United.

Nathaniel Clyne is closing in on a move to Crystal Palace.

Said Benrahma will hold crisis talks with Brentford with his move to West Ham in doubt.