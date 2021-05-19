Harry Kane faces war as Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy refuses to sell - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Harry Kane is facing the prospect of having to go to war with Daniel Levy to force through a summer move, with the Tottenham chairman adamant the England captain will not be sold.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is poised to put pen to paper on a new contract with the Women's Super League champions.

Tyson Fury has been warned he has a week to save his £200m fight with Anthony Joshua as the British heavyweight faces a pay-out running into eight figures to keep the fight alive.

The Six Nations Championship is set to remain on terrestrial television as part of a renewed long-term deal with both the BBC and ITV.

England cricket fans' hopes of getting to the Ashes are hanging by a thread after Australian cricket authorities suggested they will only be allowed in a "perfect world".

September's Ryder Cup will have "the full capacity crowd" at Whistling Straits, with the US organisers promising Europe they will get to experience "the tribal atmosphere that's so important".

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool will reward their goalkeeper Alisson with a new contract in the summer.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has set his sights on a £100m-plus move to Manchester City.

Christian Pulisic has poured cold water on recent speculation suggesting he would like to leave Chelsea this summer.

Manchester United are depending on an act of generosity in their bid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mikel Arteta paid a glowing tribute to "remarkable" David Luiz after confirming the Arsenal defender will head a big-name exodus from the Emirates this summer.

Sean Dyche has opened up on his future at Burnley and admitted "there's always an itch to work with top players at the top level."

THE SUN

Chelsea could step up their interest in Nicolo Barella as Inter Milan face cutbacks.

Willian wants to join David Beckham's Inter Miami if he leaves Arsenal this summer.

David Moyes will sign a three-year contract next week to continue his West Ham revival mission.

Manchester City and neighbours United are set to offer Harry Kane £80m in wages to tempt him from Tottenham.

Chelsea plan to step up their pursuit of Jadon Sancho by launching an £80m bid.

Aleksandar Mitrovic wants to leave Fulham this summer with Italian giants Roma keen to sign him.

THE GUARDIAN

Carlo Ancelotti has said the commitment of some Everton players was "unacceptable" against Sheffield United and told them to leave if they are unhappy at the club.

River Plate will be forced to play Wednesday's Copa Libertadores tie with no recognised goalkeepers after a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad. Twenty River players have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days, including all their eligible goalkeepers.

THE TIMES

Roy Hodgson has left the door open for a return to management in his 75th year despite deciding to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

Manchester City is Harry Kane's preferred destination and he will make renewed efforts this week to urge the Tottenham Hotspur chairman to sell him in the summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Billy Gilmour and David Turnbull are on the verge of dream Euros call-ups.

Rangers' plans for a title party inside Ibrox for 10,000 fans was rejected by the Scottish Government, it has emerged.

DAILY RECORD

Eddie Howe remains firmly on course to be named Celtic manager and contractual reasons are behind the delay.

Celtic are set to play hardball over Odsonne Edouard with Leicester City poised to make their move for the Hoops hitman.

Xabi Alonso admits he was delighted but not surprised to see his close friend Steven Gerrard restore Rangers back to "old glories" this season.