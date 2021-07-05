Miralem Pjanic: Tottenham to beat Man Utd to Barcelona midfielder - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham are set to beat Manchester United to the signing of Miralem Pjanic thanks to Fabio Paratici, with Barcelona ready to allow the midfielder to depart.

Liverpool have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, with the Reds hoping to soon find Gini Wijnaldum's replacement.

THE TIMES

William Saliba is close to joining Marseille on loan from Arsenal but the deal will not include an option for the French club to buy the central defender.

THE SUN

Newcastle look like they will move out Sweden international right-back Emil Krafth because his first-team chances will probably be limited.

Italian police barred 52 fans from entering England's quarter-final game in Rome due to strict Covid rules.

England fans want a statue of Gareth Southgate put up in the town where he grew up.

Chelsea are reportedly ready to upstage Arsenal by making a last-gasp swoop for Ben White.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Renato Sanches and Lille are open to selling the midfielder, reports suggest.

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid have interpreted Gareth Bale's vow to keep on playing as reason to expect him back at their Valdebebas training ground for pre-season training in July.

Jamie Carragher has revealed he exchanged messages with Harry Maguire to offer his support when the England defender was arrested in Greece last summer.

Former Chelsea and Reading chief executive Ron Gourlay is working with West Brom as a consultant on a wide range of areas, including transfers, following the sudden departure of Luke Dowling as sporting director.

Bukayo Saka is set to be fit for England's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday.

Barcelona are reportedly open to accepting an offer of just £21m for Philippe Coutinho, three-and-a-half years after paying £143m for him.

Italian FA chiefs have lamented their allocation of barely 100 tickets for Tuesday's Euro 2020 semi-final against Spain.

DAILY STAR

England will be denied a victory parade if they win the European Championships.

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent has reportedly asked Juventus to extend the star's current deal until 2023.

DAILY RECORD

Norwich City are set to go back in with a renewed £12m bid for Kristoffer Ajer.

Spartak Moscow and Krasnodar are both on red alert for a possible summer swoop for Scotland star Kevin Nisbet.

Celtic's pursuit of Mario Vuskovic appears to be ramping up after the defender was left out of Hadjuk Split's latest pre-season warm-up.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are closing in on a £3.5m deal for Bologna defender Aaron Hickey - with Dutch defender Kenneth Paal also linked with a move to Parkhead.

Rangers have re-ignited their interest in midfielder John Lundstram.

Barnsley are planning a swoop for St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool's pursuit of Porto star Otavio continues to gather pace, with the Brazilian's agent giving the green light for his client to move to Anfield.

Dutch referee Danny Makkelie is set to take charge of England's Euro semi-final clash with Denmark on Wednesday night.

Manchester United are now drawing up alternatives in case a Raphael Varane transfer falls through.