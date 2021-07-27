Jack Grealish opening offer from Manchester City set to be made - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City are ready to make an opening bid of around £75m for Jack Grealish but Aston Villa are holding out for a British record £100m fee for their talisman.

Kurt Zouma could be part of any Chelsea deal with Sevilla for defender Jules Kounde.

David Moyes hopes to bring defender Phil Jones to West Ham on a free transfer should Manchester United decide to let him leave and get his wage off their bill.

Newcastle hope for a decision from Arsenal on Joe Willock by the end of the week while Steve Bruce is also pushing to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

Barcelona are ready to muscle their way into the picture for Tottenham target and Atalanta centre back Cristian Romero, according to reports.

Max Allegri has revealed he turned down the advances of Real Madrid for the chance to manage his beloved Juventus again.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is prioritising Wolves winger Adama Traore as he looks to add to his attacking options this summer, but he will face competition from Chelsea.

Arsenal's hopes of re-signing Martin Odegaard might not be over, but they will almost certainly depend on whether Real Madrid are able to offload Isco.

Manchester United have a transfer deal for Wolves star Ruben Neves 'reasonably far down the line', it has been claimed.

THE SUN

Manchester United stars, led by Marcus Rashford, are urging Paul Pogba to commit his future to the club.

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has admitted he wanted to quit football after his mother Viviana passed away in Uruguay from Covid-19 in March.

England U19 defender Dynel Simeu has become the latest player to quit Chelsea's academy, joining Premier League rivals Southampton on a permanent deal.

Diego Costa is considering a £50,000-per-week contract offer from Turkish side Besiktas after seven months without a club.

Mamadou Sakho has left Crystal Palace to become part of Montpellier's new-look defence.

DAILY MIRROR

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez continues to prioritise a move for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, which was part of the reason for allowing high-earning Raphael Varane to leave the club.

Roberto Carlos is convinced England's Euro 2020 final heartbreak can be turned into motivation for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Arsenal will make Brighton defender Ben White their third arrival of the summer transfer window in a £50m deal but will now have to sell multiple squad players to balance their books.

Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a sensational move for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Fabio Silva's £35m transfer to Wolves is being investigated by Portuguese authorities, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal have registered an interest with Inter Milan about striker Lautaro Martinez.

Jesse Lingard is likely to be among players to leave Manchester United if they need to raise any significant funds to bring in further players, Kieran Trippier being their No 1 target.

Napoli are looking at centre-back targets as Kalidou Koulibaly could finally leave this summer.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are weighing up an £18.5m offer from Brighton for striker Odsonne Edouard which could also earn them a further £3.5m in conditional payments.

Rangers have been urged to act now if they are serious about signing Joey Veerman - or risk watching his price tag rocket.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have made a "concrete offer" for Peru striker Gianluca Lapadula according to reports in his homeland and Italy, where he currently plays for Serie B side Benevento.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United will open talks with Atletico Madrid about signing Saul Niguez if Paul Pogba decides to quit Old Trafford.