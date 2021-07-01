Transfer news: Summer transfer window done deals - July 2021

Keep track of all the done deals across England and Scotland, plus key moves around Europe during the summer transfer window.
Keep up to date with the latest transfers from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, the Scottish Premiership, the Women's Super League, and big moves across the globe, right here.
Fees include potential add-ons.
July 2
Premier League
Billy Gilmour - Chelsea to Norwich City, loan
Tom Heaton - Aston Villa to Manchester United, free
English Football League
Benik Afobe - Stoke to Millwall, loan
Uche Ikpeazu - Wycombe to Middlesbrough, undisclosed
Andy King - OH Leuven to Bristol City, free
Josh Knight - Leicester to Peterborough, undisclosed
Alex Mowatt - Barnsley to West Brom, free
Lee Peltier - West Brom to Middlesbrough, free
Ryan Burke - Birmingham to Mansfield, free
Women's Super League
Nikita Parris - Lyon to Arsenal, undisclosed
Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah - Everton to Aston Villa, free
Sarah Mayling - Birmingham to Aston Villa, free
Cho So-hyun - West Ham to Tottenham, free
International
Jon Mikel Obi - Stoke to Kuwait Sporting Club, free
July 1
Premier League
Jan Mlakar - Brighton to Hadjuk Split, undisclosed
Ben Gibson - Burnley to Norwich, undisclosed
Dimitris Giannoulis - PAOK to Norwich, undisclosed
EFL
George Dobson - Sunderland to Charlton, free
James Trafford - Manchester City to Accrington, loan
James Melhado - Newcastle Town to Salford, undisclosed
Daniel Ballard - Arsenal to Millwall, loan
Joe Kizzi - Bromley to Sutton, free
Ricky Korboa - Northampton to Sutton, free
Jack Marriott - Derby to Peterborough, free
Josh Martin - Norwich to MK Dons, loan
Joel Mumbongo - Burnley to Accrington, loan
Ben Sheaf - Arsenal to Coventry, undisclosed
Alistair Smith - Altrincham to Sutton, undisclosed
Jordan Ibe - Left Derby by mutual consent
Tendayi Darikwa - Nottingham Forest to Wigan, undisclosed
Martin Samuelsen - Hull to Haugesund, undisclosed
Gavin Bazunu - Man City to Portsmouth, loan
Ethan Robson - Blackpool to MK Dons, loan
Conor McAleny - Oldham to Salford, free
Archie Procter - AFC Wimbledon to Accrington Stanley, undisclosed
Owen Gallacher - Burton to Crawley Town, free
Scottish Premiership
James Brown - Millwall to St Johnstone, free
Josh McPake - Rangers to Morecambe, loan
Tommie Hoban - Aberdeen to Crewe, free
Osaze Urhoghide - Sheffield Wednesday to Celtic, undisclosed
Ross Graham - Dundee United to Dunfermline, loan
