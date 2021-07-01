Transfer news: Summer transfer window done deals - July 2021

Keep track of all the done deals across England and Scotland, plus key moves around Europe during the summer transfer window.

Keep up to date with the latest transfers from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, the Scottish Premiership, the Women's Super League, and big moves across the globe, right here.

Fees include potential add-ons.

July 2

Premier League

Billy Gilmour - Chelsea to Norwich City, loan

Tom Heaton - Aston Villa to Manchester United, free

English Football League

Benik Afobe - Stoke to Millwall, loan

Uche Ikpeazu - Wycombe to Middlesbrough, undisclosed

Andy King - OH Leuven to Bristol City, free

Josh Knight - Leicester to Peterborough, undisclosed

Alex Mowatt - Barnsley to West Brom, free

Lee Peltier - West Brom to Middlesbrough, free

Ryan Burke - Birmingham to Mansfield, free

Women's Super League

Nikita Parris - Lyon to Arsenal, undisclosed

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah - Everton to Aston Villa, free

Sarah Mayling - Birmingham to Aston Villa, free

Cho So-hyun - West Ham to Tottenham, free

International

Jon Mikel Obi - Stoke to Kuwait Sporting Club, free

July 1

Premier League

Jan Mlakar - Brighton to Hadjuk Split, undisclosed

Ben Gibson - Burnley to Norwich, undisclosed

Dimitris Giannoulis - PAOK to Norwich, undisclosed

EFL

George Dobson - Sunderland to Charlton, free

James Trafford - Manchester City to Accrington, loan

James Melhado - Newcastle Town to Salford, undisclosed

Daniel Ballard - Arsenal to Millwall, loan

Joe Kizzi - Bromley to Sutton, free

Ricky Korboa - Northampton to Sutton, free

Jack Marriott - Derby to Peterborough, free

Josh Martin - Norwich to MK Dons, loan

Joel Mumbongo - Burnley to Accrington, loan

Ben Sheaf - Arsenal to Coventry, undisclosed

Alistair Smith - Altrincham to Sutton, undisclosed

Jordan Ibe - Left Derby by mutual consent

Tendayi Darikwa - Nottingham Forest to Wigan, undisclosed

Martin Samuelsen - Hull to Haugesund, undisclosed

Gavin Bazunu - Man City to Portsmouth, loan

Ethan Robson - Blackpool to MK Dons, loan

Conor McAleny - Oldham to Salford, free

Archie Procter - AFC Wimbledon to Accrington Stanley, undisclosed

Owen Gallacher - Burton to Crawley Town, free

Scottish Premiership

James Brown - Millwall to St Johnstone, free

Josh McPake - Rangers to Morecambe, loan

Tommie Hoban - Aberdeen to Crewe, free

Osaze Urhoghide - Sheffield Wednesday to Celtic, undisclosed

Ross Graham - Dundee United to Dunfermline, loan

Check back for all the transfers completed during June 2021.