Jesse Lingard has offers from 26 clubs from around world - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Jesse Lingard reportedly has offers from as many as 26 clubs around the world, including a big Serie A team.

David De Gea declined a transfer to Nottingham Forest in January, according to reports.

Wayne Rooney is keen to join the Saudi Arabia footy revolution - as he plots a return to management.

The Ghana FA is trying to persuade Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo to switch international allegiance

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed the 15 clubs that are 'ready to join' the European Super League project and is hopeful that the league can be launched next season.

Curtis Jones has attracted the attention of a host of southern English clubs this transfer window.

DAILY MIRROR

Steven Gerrard has brought in former Bristol City and Charlton manager Dean Holden to work alongside him at Al Ettifaq.

Pep Guardiola insists Erling Haaland is happy at Manchester City - despite Real Madrid's efforts to unsettle the prolific goalscorer.

Former Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer signed twice for Peterborough United in the winter transfer window, rejoining the club three days after he walked out to leave himself as a free agent.

Cesc Fabregas believes Xabi Alonso would be the ideal replacement for Jurgen Klopp when he steps down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Harry Kane believes that his England partnership with Jude Bellingham can flourish at this summer's European Championship to provide Gareth Southgate's team with a multidimensional cutting edge.

Jude Bellingham is facing an investigation from LaLiga after a formal complaint was lodged over allegations he aimed a slur at Mason Greenwood during Real Madrid's 2-0 win against Getafe on Thursday night.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is open to transfer fees being set by algorithm instead of the traditional negotiations between clubs to determine how much a player will cost to move.

Jamie George said he is taking inspiration from Ben Stokes' 'Bazball' approach as the new England captain urged his team to play with courage heading into the Guinness Six Nations.

THE GUARDIAN

The Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, has said there is no ill will between him and Lewis Hamilton after the British driver announced he was leaving the team to join Ferrari in 2025.

British Cycling has announced a rescue mission to take over running the 2024 men's and women's Tours of Britain after the previous promoter went into liquidation, but faces a race against time to stage either event.

NHL players are returning to the Olympics for the first time in more than a decade.

DAILY RECORD

Wantaway star Jefte has been forced into an APOEL apology after attempting to force a move to Rangers by going AWOL as he addressed the situation for the first time.

Rangers hero Lee McCulloch reckons he has spotted signs that the relationship between Brendan Rodgers and the Celtic board is strained after the end of the January window.