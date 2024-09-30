Sky Sports+ for Bristol Street Motors Trophy: Fixtures, channel and subscription - how to watch or stream your football team this season

Find out how to watch any Bristol Street Motors Trophy match throughout the 2024/25 season on Sky Sports+.

What is Sky Sports Plus?

Sky Sports+ is live and already integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.

With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.

Image: Sky Sports+ launched last week at no extra cost

Here's what's coming up in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy on Sky Sports+...

Tuesday October 8

Kick-off 7pm

Carlisle vs Wigan

Cheltenham vs Reading

Fleetwood vs Barrow

Leyton Orient vs Colchester

MK Dons vs Arsenal U21

Morecambe vs Nottingham Forest U21

Notts County vs Northampton

Peterborough vs Stevenage

Rotherham vs Newcastle U21

Swindon vs Bristol Rovers

Tranmere vs Accrington

Kick-off 7.30pm

Grimsby vs Lincoln

Shrewsbury vs Birmingham

Wrexham vs Wolves U21

Kick-off 7.45pm

Bolton vs Aston Villa U21

Crawley vs AFC Wimbledon

Crewe vs Harrogate

Huddersfield vs Barnsley

Tuesday October 29

Kick-off 7pm

Barnsley vs Doncaster

Bristol Rovers vs Exeter

Charlton vs Chelsea U21

Cheltenham vs West Ham U21

Grimsby vs Man City U21

Mansfield vs Newcastle U21

Kick-off 7.45pm

AFC Wimbledon vs Brighton U21

Accrington vs Everton U21

Barrow vs Aston Villa U21

Birmingham vs Fulham U21

Tuesday November 5

Kick-off 7pm

Cambridge vs Chelsea U21

Northampton vs Leicester U21

Peterborough vs Crystal Palace U21

Swindon vs Tottenham U21

Wednesday November 6

Kick-off 7pm

Blackpool vs Liverpool U21

Tuesday November 12

Kick-off 7pm

Charlton vs Bromley

Chesterfield vs Grimsby

Harrogate vs Blackpool

Lincoln vs Man City U21

MK Dons vs Leyton Orient

Morecambe vs Carlisle

Northampton vs Burton

Notts County vs Leicester U21

Reading vs Newport

Stevenage vs Gillingham

Stockport vs Tranmere

Walsall vs Shrewsbury

Wigan vs Nottingham Forest U21

Wycombe vs Crawley

Kick-off 7.45pm

Bolton vs Fleetwood

Colchester vs Arsenal U21

Huddersfield vs Man Utd U21

Port Vale vs Wrexham

Salford vs Wolves U21

Tuesday November 19

Kick-off 7.30pm

Bradford vs Rotherham

What sport is available on Sky Sports Plus?

The EFL is at the heart of Sky Sports+ coverage and will see over 1,000 games from the Championship, League One and League Two shown live throughout the season, while every Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy fixture will also be broadcasted.

It's not just football that Sky Sports+ will show. Rugby league fans will be able to watch every single match from the Super League, while tennis fans can enjoy coverage from the ATP and WTA Tours and the final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open from August 26 to September 9.

I am a Sky subscriber, do I need to pay extra to watch my team?

No!

Customers with a full Sky Sports subscription won't need to do a thing.

Sky Sports+ will simply drop into the existing Sky experience, across Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and NOW.

Sign in to the Sky Sports app to watch your team on your mobile device, with Sky Sports+ streams accessible directly from the app.

I am NOT a Sky subscriber, how can I watch my team?

For instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels, non-Sky subscribers can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.

From August, this will also include every single live Sky Sports+ stream and on demand catch-up content.

Which channel is Sky Sports+?

Sky Sports+ can be found on linear channel number 410 for Sky Glass customers, 412 for Sky Q customers and 416 for customers in the Republic of Ireland.

Can I watch Sky Sports Plus on the app?

Yes.

Head to the 'Watch' section on the Sky Sports app to access all Sky Sports+ live streams via event centres.

New personalisation means users can access their favourite team's match even quicker by following their club and competition.

