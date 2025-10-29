Celtic's next manager: Kieran McKenna and Craig Bellamy in frame but Ange Postecoglou very unlikely to return

Ange Postecoglou is very unlikely to be Celtic's next boss with Kieran McKenna and Craig Bellamy among the candidates in the frame to replace Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic had been keen to explore a potential return for Postecoglou - but Sky Sports News understands that interest will almost certainly not progress at this time.

Celtic are in the process of drawing up a shortlist of targets with Martin O'Neill and Shaun Maloney looking after the first team on an interim basis. They led Celtic to a 4-0 win over Falkirk on Wednesday in their first game in charge.

It's understood a number of targets were already being identified ahead of the expected change in the summer, but Rodgers' shock resignation has forced the club to accelerate their search earlier than envisaged.

Ipswich Town head coach McKenna is another name the club are very keen on but Sky Sports News understands it would take a great deal of convincing for him to leave Ipswich mid-season.

McKenna is under contract at Portman Road until 2028 and Sky Sports News understands Ipswich do not want to lose their boss.

Although they would not stand in his way if he expressed a desire to go, it is understood it would require a compensation fee of around £5m to get him.

McKenna, 39, guided Ipswich to back-to-back EFL promotions and a first Premier League campaign at Portman Road for 22 years. That season did end in relegation, with Ipswich now 12th in the Sky Bet Championship.

Bellamy a coach Celtic admire

Meanwhile, Wales boss Bellamy - who played for Celtic in 2005 - is another coach the club admire. He is currently preparing for Wales' crucial World Cup qualifiers next month against Liechtenstein and North Macedonia.

The Scottish champions have been tracking Bodo/Glimt's Kjetil Knutsen and Club Brugge's Nicky Hayen - but luring both away from their current jobs mid-season could prove to be a challenge.

Former Celtic striker Robbie Keane and ex-coach Damien Duff are also in the frame and being assessed. Both Irishmen have strong ties with principal shareholder Dermot Desmond.

Keane is currently manager of Ferencvaros, where he has won the Hungarian title last season. He also won the Israeli league the season before, with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Duff was highly rated as a coach at Celtic and left the club in 2020 to become assistant manager of the Republic of Ireland. He went on to manage Shelbourne and won the League of Ireland in 2024, before leaving earlier this year.

O'Neill says he is back at the club until a permanent manager is appointed, and believes Celtic will be searching for a "young manager with proven ability who has got a bit of a track record".

Hayen refuses to rule himself out of Celtic job

Club Brugge boss Hayen is a manager Celtic have been tracking for some time and on Wednesday night he did not rule out the possibility of joining Celtic when asked their interest.

Speaking to Sporza after their 6-1 win over Eendracht Aalst, Hayen said: "I've said before that I know I'm on lists, although I don't know which ones.

"As long as nothing is concrete, I don't need to know about it. I'm happy here and I want to work hard to win my 20th national title. That's still my goal."

Pressed again on the Celtic links, he said: "Never say never in football, but I'm happy here. As long as you have mutual trust between the club and me, there's nothing wrong."

Martin O'Neill has revealed he had "10 minutes to decide" if he would return to Celtic following Brendan Rodgers' shock decision to resign.

The former manager has returned to the Parkhead club after 20 years to take interim charge of the side while the search for Rodgers' permanent successor takes place.

He is joined by former Hoops player Shaun Maloney, with Celtic in action against Falkirk on Wednesday before an Old Firm League Cup semi-final against Rangers on Sunday.

"Nervous excitement," the 73-year-old said when asked about his emotions. "I obviously want to do as well as I can. I'm looking forward to it - I think.

"This is a role where they're looking for a permanent manager. At this minute, I've been called in to do the job. Interim manager at this point - and that's the way it will remain.

"I didn't need to be told what's required. I got a call late afternoon, early evening from Dermot Desmond [Celtic's largest shareholder]. He said Brendan had resigned.

"People had been taken aback by that. I assumed nothing would happen until the end of the season for anybody. I was asked if I'd come in and hold proceedings until they found a permanent manager. I had 10 minutes to make up my mind, which I did."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic State of Mind podcaster Paul John Dykes explains the toxicity at the club

Brendan Rodgers' broken relationship with the Celtic board was laid bare after his surprise resignation in an extraordinary statement from major shareholder Dermot Desmond.

Rodgers was accused of misleading fans over his contract talks and the club's transfer business as Desmond claimed the manager's "divisive" actions "fuelled hostility" toward the board and executive team.

Desmond put Celtic's recent struggles down to "one individual's desire for self-preservation" with the Scottish champions already eight points adrift of league leaders Hearts after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Amid the backdrop of fan protests, which have called for the board to be sacked, Desmond blamed Rodgers for "contributing to a toxic atmosphere" at Celtic.

Sky Sports breaks down Desmond's stunning statement and why the relationship soured.