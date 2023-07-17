Spain captain Ivana Andres apologises for haka being mocked by team-mates ahead of Women's World Cup

Spain captain Ivana Andres has apologised to the Maori people of New Zealand for a video showing four members of her country's Women's World Cup squad mocking the traditional haka which was shared a week ago on social media.

The video was posted shortly after the team's arrival in New Zealand but was removed when experts of Maori culture and protocol condemned it as disrespectful.

Andres read a statement of apology Monday to elders and members of the local Rangitane O Manawatu iwi (tribe) at a powhiri (greeting) ceremony in the North Island city of Palmerston North, where the Spain squad is based.

She also presented a Spain shirt with the word Papaioea, the Maori name for Palmerston North, to tribal elders.

The Real Madrid centre-back spoke in Spanish during the almost hour-long greeting ceremony. Her words were translated into English.

"We've only been in Aotearoa New Zealand for a few days and we have so much to learn about your culture," Andres said. "Therefore, thank you so much for the kindness to dedicate a few minutes of your wisdom, especially in such [an] important moment as Matariki."

Image: Footage surfaced of players from the Spain and Netherlands women's football teams mocking the Maori haka (as performed by New Zealand's Football Ferns in 2011)

Matariki is the Maori New Year which is celebrated in New Zealand with a national holiday.

"We'd also like to see Matariki as a way to renovate our excitement and for us to learn to enjoy, to share and to reach for new goals and to ask for forgiveness for our mistakes and to learn more each day," Andres said.

"We know how important mana [status] is for Maori people and therefore we'd like to celebrate that by giving you a jersey of our team."

Andres said the jersey represented "our mana, our skin, our blood, our sweat and our tears".

"This shirt represents everything we have to fight for, our sacrifices, our victories, and we hope that you see the privilege we have of playing this tournament in your land."

Iwi spokesperson Professor Meihana Durie welcomed Spain's apology.

"Their words came from the heart and there was an acknowledgement that they understood the haka is very precious, not only to Maori but to all of Aotearoa," Professor Durie said. "In terms of what happened at the powhiri, [it was] was a very good outcome."

Spain will play its opening match of the World Cup against Costa Rica in Wellington on Friday.

Image: New Zealand's All Blacks perform a haka ahead of a rugby championship match against Argentina in July

What is a haka?

According to the New Zealand tourism website, a haka is a "ceremonial Maori war dance or challenge". It is usually performed in a group and represents a display of a tribe's pride, strength and unity.

The dance includes the stomping of the foot, the protrusion of the tongue and rhythmic body slapping to accompany a loud chant. The words of a haka often poetically describe ancestors and events in the tribe's history.

Haka in sport

The New Zealand rugby team performs a 'Ka Mate' haka in front of their opponent as part of a pre-game ritual.

The Black Ferns, New Zealand's women's rugby team, are also famous for performing 'Ko Uhia Mai' haka which means 'Let it be known' and was composed by Whetu Tipiwai.

