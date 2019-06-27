Aaron Wan-Bissaka completes Manchester United medical ahead of Friday announcement

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has completed his Manchester United medical

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has completed his Manchester United medical and a formal announcement on his move to Old Trafford is expected on Friday, Sky Sports News understands.

The 21-year-old defender completed the second part of his medical at Carrington on Thursday ahead of his move from Crystal Palace.

United are now expected to confirm that the deal has been finalised on Friday.

0:25 Wayne Rooney, who joined Manchester United as a teenager, offers some advice for the Crystal Palace youngster heading to Old Trafford Wayne Rooney, who joined Manchester United as a teenager, offers some advice for the Crystal Palace youngster heading to Old Trafford

Wan-Bissaka's fee is expected to be £45m plus £5m in add-ons, which are understood to be based on appearances.

He flew to Manchester on Wednesday evening before completing the first part of his medical.

Wan-Bissaka, who was part of England's Euro U21 squad, will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's second signing of the summer after Daniel James joined the club from Swansea.

1:30 A look at Wan-Bissaka's best bits in the Premier League for Crystal Palace A look at Wan-Bissaka's best bits in the Premier League for Crystal Palace

Sky Sports News first reported that Palace had rejected a £40m bid for Wan-Bissaka on June 8 but the two sides agreed a fee this week.

Should the deal go through as expected, Wan-Bissaka will become United's fifth most expensive signing of all-time behind Paul Pogba (£89m), Romelu Lukaku (£76m), Angel Di Maria (£59.7m) and Fred (£52m).

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

From July 1, Sky Sports News will be the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talkthen follows at midday delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.