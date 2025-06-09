Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Portugal forward suggests he will stay at Al Nassr amid Club World Cup links
Ronaldo's Al Nassr future was subject to speculation after being linked with signing for a club competing in the Club World Cup; In May FIFA President Gianni Infantino revealed discussions were in place for a transfer; Ronaldo scored as Portugal beat Spain to win the Nations League
Monday 9 June 2025 14:24, UK
Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested he will remain at Saudi club Al Nassr this summer.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been subject to intense speculation surrounding his future following the end of the Saudi Pro League season.
In May FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed "discussions" were in place to ensure the 40-year-old could move to a club competing at this summer's Club World Cup that begins this Sunday.
Ronaldo also took to his social media channels last month with a cryptic message that read: "This is chapter is over. The story? Still being written." The post further fuelled rumours of a departure.
However, speaking after his second-half equaliser for Portugal which contributed to their Nations League triumph over Spain on Sunday night, Ronaldo indicated he will be staying at Al Nassr.
"Future? Nothing will change. Al Nassr? Yes," the forward said.
Ronaldo joined the Saudi Pro League side in December 2022 after a second spell at United ended in controversy following an interview in which he criticised the Premier League club.
His contract in Riyadh was due to expire this summer.
