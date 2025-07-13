Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, died in a car accident in Spain on July 3; Liverpool have retired the number 20 in his honour

Diogo Jota: Liverpool pay tribute to forward and his brother Andre Silva in pre-season friendly against Preston

Emotional tributes were paid to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva ahead of Liverpool's first game since their passing.

A rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' echoed around Deepdale ahead of the friendly as Preston North End captain Ben Whiteman laid a wreath in their honour in front of the Liverpool fans.

Players then emerged from the tunnel, led by captains Mohamed Salah and Whiteman, as supporters held up various flags and banners while singing Jota's name.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Deepdale sings You'll Never Walk Alone in emotional Diogo Jota tribute

A moment of silence in remembrance of Jota and Silva was then held before kick-off, with both sets of players around the centre circle.

During the minutes' silence, digital tributes were displayed on the stadium's big screen and on pitchside LED boards. Players from both teams wore black armbands.

The crowd sang Jota's name once again when the fixture entered the 20th minute of play.

Liverpool confirmed before the friendly that the number 20 shirt would be permanently retired across all levels at the club in honour of the forward.

The match at Deepdale was the Reds' first since Liverpool forward Jota and his brother were killed in a car crash in Spain on July 3.

Image: Preston captain Ben Whiteman lays a wreath in front of the Liverpool fans in honour of Diogo Jota

The pre-match programme also featured written tributes to Jota and Silva.

"We will always carry him with us in our hearts, in our thoughts, wherever we go," Slot said on the Liverpool website. "In any moment we are here, we will carry him with us in our thoughts and in our hearts. To retire his shirt is the one thing we could, should and have done…

Image: Preston North End and Liverpool players hold a moment's silence in honour of Diogo Jota ahead of kick-off

"I think what I take comfort in [is that] in the last month of his life he was a champion in everything. A champion for his family, which is the main and most important thing, because he got married.

"A champion for his country because he won the Nations League, [with] a country that he cared about so much, because he also wore the flag when we had celebrations. And of course a champion for us by winning the Premier League."

Image: Liverpool fans hold up a flag paying tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of the game against Preston North End

Slot said ahead of Sunday's game: "Nothing seems to be important if we think of what has happened. But we are a football club and we need to train and we need to play again, if we want it or not.

"It's very difficult to find the right words because we constantly debate what is appropriate. What is appropriate in our actions? What is appropriate [for] what we have to say? Can we train again? Can we laugh again? Can we be angry if there's a wrong decision?

"And I've said to them, maybe the best thing for us to do is handle this situation like Jota was. And what I meant with that is that Jota was always himself, it didn't matter if he was talking to me, to his teammates, to the staff, he was always himself. So let us try to be ourselves as well."

Liverpool players applaud travelling away fans

Image: Andy Robertson was visibly emotional as Liverpool players applauded the travelling away fans, who were singing Diogo Jota's name

Liverpool went on to win the fixture 3-1 thanks to goals from Conor Bradley, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

All three players paid individual tributes to Jota after scoring on the evening.

Bradley looked up to the heavens as he walked back into position, Nunez did two of Jota's signature celebrations in front of the away fans and Gakpo signalled the number 20 with his hands.

After the game, the entire squad approached the travelling away fans and applauded them as they sang Jota's name yet again.

Captain Virgil van Dijk and winger Luis Diaz were both present despite not being involved in the game itself.

Andy Robertson looked visibly emotional during the applause and had to walk away from the rest of his teammates.