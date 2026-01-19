Champions League: Table, fixtures, results and which teams are on course for qualifying for the knockout phase

The league phase of the Champions League is down to the final two games, so who's heading for a knockout spot and which are teams are facing an early exit?

Who qualifies for the knockouts?

The top eight sides at the end of the league phase qualify automatically for the last 16.

The next 16 sides - ranked ninth to 24th - go into a two-legged play-off against each other to make the knockout rounds.

The bottom 12 teams will be eliminated, with no access to the Europa League.

So could the English teams that finish from ninth to 24th face each other?

The teams that finish from ninth to 16th will be seeded, with those finishing 17th to 24th unseeded.

Seeded teams cannot face one another, and the same goes for unseeded teams.

Who do the English sides have left to play?

Wednesday January 21

Chelsea vs Pafos, kick-off 8pm

vs Pafos, kick-off 8pm Marseille vs Liverpool , kick-off 8pm

, kick-off 8pm Newcastle vs PSV Eindhoven, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday January 28

Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty, kick-off 8pm

vs Kairat Almaty, kick-off 8pm Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham , kick-off 8pm

, kick-off 8pm Liverpool vs Qarabag, kick-off 8pm

vs Qarabag, kick-off 8pm Man City vs Galatasaray, kick-off 8pm

vs Galatasaray, kick-off 8pm Napoli vs Chelsea , kick-off 8pm

, kick-off 8pm Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle, kick-off 8pm

When is the knockout phase play-off draw?

The Champions League knockout phase play-off draw takes place at 11am UK time on Friday January 30.

When is the round of 16 draw?

The draw for the round of 16 takes place on Friday February 27.

When are the 2025/26 Champions League knockout stages?

Play-off draw: January 30, 2026

Knockout play-offs: February 17-18 and 24-25, 2026

Round of 16: March 10-11 and 17-18, 2026

Quarter-finals: April 7-8 and 14-15, 2026

Semi-finals: April 28-29 and May 5-6, 2026

Final: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Where is the Champions League final being held in 2026?

The 2025/26 Champions League final will take place in Budapest at the Puskas Arena on Saturday May 30.