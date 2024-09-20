Manuel Ugarte facing tough task to fix Man Utd problems, Callum Hudson-Odoi thriving at Nottingham Forest - The Radar

Welcome to The Radar, a Sky Sports column in which Nick Wright uses a blend of data and opinion to shed light on need-to-know stories from up and down the Premier League. This week:

Ugarte's tough task at Man Utd

Manuel Ugarte was typically tenacious on his full Manchester United debut in their Carabao Cup third-round thrashing of Barnsley, his ball-winning ability even leading to a goal when his interception started the move for Alejandro Garnacho's fourth.

He was overzealous at times, racking up six fouls in 63 minutes on the pitch. But having appeared from the bench in the 3-0 win over Southampton, the run-out was another step towards making his first Premier League start. United may need him at Crystal Palace.

Last season's 4-0 loss at Selhurst Park highlighted the defensive openness Ugarte has been brought in to fix. United were beset by injuries that day, forced to use Jonny Evans and Casemiro at centre-back. But their defensive struggles have been a consistent theme.

Casemiro continues to attract criticism for his displays at the base of midfield. He was dropped against Southampton following his error-strewn showing in the 3-0 loss to Liverpool before the international break. But the issues are not just down to personnel.

Their approach under Erik ten Hag, which involves his full-backs pushing high up the pitch on both flanks in possession, remains deeply problematic in a defensive sense, with Arne Slot's Liverpool the latest side to profit from their vulnerability in transition.

Since the start of last season, only three Premier League sides - Everton, Bournemouth and Tottenham - have given up more transition opportunities. It speaks to United's openness that they are top for opposition transitions reaching their defensive third.

Image: Man Utd have allowed the most opposition transitions reaching their defensive third

Go deeper and the numbers continue to alarm, with Newcastle the only side to have given up more shots in transition. For context, Manchester City and Arsenal, the sides United aspire to rival, have given up the second-fewest and fewest respectively.

The hope for Ten Hag is that Ugarte will help stem the flow. He profiles as one of the world's most effective midfielders in terms of winning possession. At 23, and with a formidable engine, he is better equipped than the ageing Casemiro to defend open spaces.

In truth, though, one player can only do so much. The wins over Southampton and Barnsley provided some relief for Ten Hag and allowed new arrival Ugarte to get up to speed. But tactical changes will need to follow if United are to get to the root of the problem.

Hudson-Odoi proving a bargain

Nottingham Forest will head to Brighton on Sunday on the back of a famous win over Liverpool at Anfield sealed by a brilliant goal from Callum Hudson-Odoi, who found the bottom corner from outside the box having cut inside from the left flank.

As pointed out by my colleague Adam Bate in The Debrief, it is becoming a trademark finish for the Chelsea academy product, whose eight Premier League goals for Forest under Nuno Espirito Santo have all come from similar positions - and in similar style.

Image: Callum Hudson-Odoi's goal locations highlights his now specialist zone on the pitch

It is quite a turnaround after his slow start to life at Forest. Hudson-Odoi only started four Premier League games in the first half of last season under Steven Cooper. Nine months on, though, it is hard to believe they got him for only £5m from his boyhood club.

It is probably no exaggeration to say he is worth 10 times that much now. Under the guidance of Nuno, appointed as Cooper's successor in December, the winger's potential is finally being realised.

Image: Forest have directed a whopping 50 per cent of their attacks down their left side

Nuno is seeking maximising his threat this season, with Forest directing a whopping 50 per cent of their attacks down their left flank, compared to 28 per cent down their right and 22 per cent through the middle. According to Opta, it is the highest proportion by any Premier League side.

There is an increased emphasis on getting him into positions where he can isolate his marker and it is evident in the numbers. Hudson-Odoi ranks fifth among all Premier League players for one-on-ones this season, his average of 10.2 per 90 minutes representing a 45 per cent increase on last term.

Image: Callum Hudson-Odoi ranks in the Premier League's top five for one-on-ones

It was from one such scenario, up against a backpedaling Andrew Robertson, that he delivered his best moment yet in a Forest shirt at Anfield. Brighton will need to be wary of a repeat on Sunday.

Player Radar: Who else to keep an eye on

A trip to the London Stadium awaits on Saturday for the early kick-off between West Ham and Chelsea. Jadon Sancho will hoping to make his first start for the Blues following an impressive debut off the bench against Bournemouth.

The 24-year-old faces stiff competition for places in Enzo Maresca's attack following his loan move from Manchester United. But when he plays as he did at the Vitality Stadium, where he set up the winning goal from Christopher Nkunku, he is difficult to leave out.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Redknapp was impressed with Jadon Sancho on his Chelsea debut at Bournemouth and said the forward looks like he's enjoying his football again

Manchester United's trip to Crystal Palace is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event on Saturday, kicking off at 5.30pm as Erik ten Hag's side seek to avenge their heavy defeat at Selhurst Park last season.

Super Sunday kicks off with Brighton against Nottingham Forest, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm ahead of the 2pm kick-off. And then it's onto the main event, with Manchester City's showdown against Arsenal kicking off at 4.30pm. Don't miss the preview content below.

