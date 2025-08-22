Bryan Mbeumo's running power already helping to transform Ruben Amorim's Man Utd attack - The Radar

Welcome to The Radar, a Sky Sports column in which Nick Wright uses a blend of data and opinion to shed light on need-to-know stories from up and down the Premier League. This week:

Mbeumo's instant impact

Manchester United face Fulham on Super Sunday hoping to build on the positives from their narrow loss to Arsenal. Bryan Mbeumo's performance was one of them. His debut, following a strong pre-season, underlined his potential to transform their attack.

It could be seen in his very first actions of the game.

Inside the opening minute, Mbeumo controlled a looping clearance in his own half then drove Manchester United deep into Arsenal territory on the break. Soon afterwards, he was latching onto a Bruno Fernandes through-ball and testing David Raya.

Manchester United ended up dominating possession against one of the Premier League's top teams for the first time in a decade. It was when attacking quickly and directly, though, that they looked most dangerous. Matheus Cunha helped but Mbeumo was key.

Image: Manchester United directed more attacks down their right against Arsenal

Last season, Manchester United directed a far higher percentage of attacks down the left than the right but the emphasis switched completely against Arsenal as they looked for Mbeumo at every opportunity. The former Brentford winger is their outlet now.

He finished the game having had more shots than any other player. He ranked top for touches in the opposition box and dribbles too. But it is his movement that makes it all possible.

Mbeumo made more attacking runs than anyone else in the division at Brentford last season and he occupied the same spot in the rankings on the opening weekend of the new campaign.

Image: Bryan Mbeumo ranked top for attacking runs on the opening weekend

The 26-year-old has given Manchester United a new level of running power. His total of 30 attacking runs in his very first appearance for the club was only bettered by Manchester United players on five occasions in the whole of last season in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim has said since his appointment last year that he wants his side to have more possession and thereby more control. But increasing their threat on the counter and on transitions is also seen as crucial. It is already clear that Mbeumo makes it possible.

Against Arsenal, Manchester United totalled four direct attacks and three fast breaks, a combined total beaten only by Liverpool and Bournemouth on the opening weekend and a significant increase on the side's averages under Amorim last season.

The trouble, of course, was that they were unable to make them count. The next challenge is to find a ruthless edge, starting at Craven Cottage. But Mbeumo's impact is evident, even after one game. Manchester United have glimpsed what they can become.

O'Riley can fill Joao Pedro void

Matt O'Riley assumed penalty-taking duties for Brighton against Fulham last weekend following Joao Pedro's departure to Chelsea. Playing in the No 10 role vacated by the Brazilian, he offered a similar level of off-the-ball industry too.

Image: Brighton's Matt O'Riley scored from the penalty spot against Fulham

His total of 66 pressures in the 1-1 draw with Marco Silva's side was the eighth-highest among Premier League players on the opening weekend. Crucially, O'Riley offered quality as well as quantity. No player made more pressures leading to turnovers. His industry helped create opportunities for Brighton to hurt Fulham.

Fabio Hurzeler praised his all-round contribution afterwards. "He is doing a lot of work out of possession, so we are not only happy to have him because of the goal," he said. The Brighton boss will hope for more of the same from him against Everton on Super Sunday.

Injuries made it difficult for O'Riley to showcase those physical qualities anything like as much as he would have liked in his first season at Brighton following his £25m arrival from Celtic last year. He was limited to only 11 starts in the Premier League.

But despite interest from Italian clubs Napoli, Atalanta and Roma this summer, the early evidence this season suggests the club would be wise to keep hold of him as they adapt to life without his former team-mate, off the ball as well as on it.

Player Radar: Who else to keep an eye on

Nottingham Forest have lost Anthony Elanga but they have gained Dan Ndoye. The 24-year-old marked his debut with a goal against Brentford and could cause Crystal Palace problems next.

