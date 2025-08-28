Dominik Szoboszlai indispensable to Arne Slot at Liverpool, Graham Potter's big issue at West Ham - The Radar

Welcome to The Radar, a Sky Sports column in which Nick Wright uses a blend of data and opinion to shed light on need-to-know stories from up and down the Premier League. This week:

🔴 Szoboszlai's importance to Slot

⚒️ West Ham's sluggish midfield

💯 Haaland's Man City milestone

🔍 A player to watch this weekend

Szoboszlai's unseen work

Dominik Szoboszlai was the only Liverpool player not to touch the ball in the build-up to their winning goal against Newcastle but he still made the most important contribution.

"That, for me, should go down as an assist," said Thierry Henry on Monday Night Football of the dummy that allowed Mohamed Salah's cut-back to run through to the unmarked Rio Ngumoha.

It was typical of Szoboszlai in its selflessness. The 24-year-old had been pushed into midfield by that point in the game but he had spent the rest of it at right-back, called into action in a position in which he had never previously played a competitive fixture.

It was a daunting assignment in the cauldron of St James' Park, up against the pace of Harvey Barnes. But the Newcastle winger was substituted in the second half having been nullified, not registering a shot or even completing a dribble up against Szoboszlai.

"He was absolutely outstanding in this game," said Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher. Liverpool are likely to have Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez available again against Arsenal on Sunday but Slot now knows he has another option. Szoboszlai continues to show his worth.

Florian Wirtz's arrival has increased the competition in Liverpool's midfield but Szoboszlai's versatility and tactical intelligence make him uniquely important. It is not unusual to see him adjusting to different roles within games, adapting to what is required.

Liverpool

Arsenal Sunday 31st August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Jurgen Klopp described him as "a joy to work with" and Slot feels the same way. "In my opinion, he is a bit underrated, but not by me," said the Liverpool boss last season. Slot, like Klopp before him, values his tireless work-rate as well as his technical and tactical qualities.

It is not just the work he gets through but the manner in which he does it. "He just keeps on running with the highest intensity," added Slot. Szoboszlai is in a league of his own on that front among Liverpool players. According to GeniusIQ, he ranks behind only Anthony Gordon and Dominic Solanke in the Premier League for sprinting pressures since the start of last season.

If there is one criticism of Szoboszlai, it is that he could contribute more in terms of end product. But he deserved an assist for Liverpool's winner on Monday, as Henry said, and the value of his unseen work out of possession cannot be underestimated.

"That is so important for a team that wants to compete for something," added Slot. Szoboszlai will continue to play a vital role.

West Ham's glaring lack of pace

Nottingham Forest's game against West Ham on Sunday is a meeting of two managers under pressure for different reasons. While politics threaten Nuno Espirito Santo's position, results and performances are the problem for Graham Potter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jarrod Bowen confronted a fan after West Ham's Carabao Cup loss to Wolves

Last Friday's 5-1 thrashing by Chelsea felt like a nadir after the 3-0 loss to newly-promoted Sunderland on the opening weekend. But the situation went from bad to worse as tensions boiled over during Tuesday's Carabao Cup exit against Wolves.

Potter now takes his side to the City Ground having won fewer points than his predecessor, Julen Lopetegui, in the same number of games. Only Avram Grant has averaged fewer points per game among West Ham managers in the Premier League era.

The numbers are damning but Potter has not been helped by the club's sluggishness in addressing long-standing issues in terms of personnel. A midfield inhibited by a glaring lack of pace continues to be bypassed by opponents all too easily.

James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek and Guido Rodriguez, their midfield starters at Molineux, actually rank as some of the Premier League's most industrious players for distance covered. The problem is that they sit at the opposite end of the scale for speed.

It is remarkable that a Premier League side's slowest players should be concentrated in central midfield and it is only now, in the final days of the window, that the club are addressing the problem.

The incoming Matheus Fernandes will instantly become one of West Ham's quickest players having recorded a top speed of 35.12 km/h for Southampton last season. Soungouto Magassa is also seen as someone who can bring some speed across the ground.

Image: Mateus Fernandes completed his move to West Ham from Southampton on Friday

But West Ham's lack of pace is not limited to their midfield. Mohammed Kudus and Michail Antonio, two of their quickest attackers, have now departed, with the 33-year-old Callum Wilson, signed on a free transfer, the only attacking recruit so far.

The squad's shortcomings were apparent long before this summer. The club's recruitment is rightly under scrutiny. But their under-fire manager must get more out of what he has got too.

One hundred up for Haaland

Erling Haaland is in line for his 100th Premier League appearance when Manchester City face Brighton on Sunday. Pep Guardiola will hope to see him back among the goals after drawing a blank against Spurs but he will reach the milestone with a record total regardless.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Manchester City Sunday 31st August 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

His tally of 87 goals from 99 appearances puts him comfortably ahead of any other player in Premier League history at the same point and underlines why so many sides have sought to add their own versions in this summer's transfer window.

Image: Erling Haaland is eight goals clear of Alan Shearer ahead of his 100th game

For Arsenal, Viktor Gyokeres is the chosen one, another low-touch No 9 to add the killer instinct they lacked. Liverpool want Alexander Isak having already added Hugo Ekitike. Manchester United and Newcastle, meanwhile, have targeted strikers with similar physical profiles to Haaland in Benjamin Sesko and Nick Woltemade. So too, in fact, have Brighton, in Greek youngster Charalampos Kostoulas.

Haaland has brought the No 9 back into fashion.

Player Radar: Who else to keep an eye on

Pape Matar Sarr has played a starring role in Tottenham's bright start under Thomas Frank. He is likely to be important again when they face Bournemouth on Saturday.

Bryan Mbeumo had a night to forget against Grimsby in midweek but his running power was the focus of last week's column. Matt O'Riley also featured as he fills the Joao Pedro role for Brighton.

