Angelino: Manchester City left-back seals RB Leipzig loan

Angelino could join RB Leipzig permanently in the summer

RB Leipzig have signed Angelino on loan from Manchester City until the end of the season, with an option to buy the full-back for £25m in the summer.

Angelino rejoined City from PSV Eindhoven last summer, just a year after he had left the Etihad to join the Dutch side, and appeared to have become a part of Pep Guardiola's first-team plans earlier this season.

The left-sided defender started a string of games across November and December, but hasn't featured in the Premier League since a 2-1 loss to Manchester United on December 7.

Leipzig hinted a deal for the 23-year-old was near completion via their official Twitter account, posting an angel emoji, referencing the defender's name, before confirming the move shortly after.

Angelino joined City's academy in 2013, and was sent out on loans to New York City, Girona, Mallorca and NAC Breda during his first spell with the Premier League club.

The Spaniard has made two international appearances at U21 level, but has so far failed to break into the senior squad.