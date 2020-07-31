Dayot Upamecano extends RB Leipzig deal despite Premier League interest

Dayot Upamecano has helped RB Leipzig to this season's Champions League quarter-finals, where they will take on Atletico Madrid

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, who has been a transfer target for several Premier League sides, has signed a new three-year contract with the German club.

The 21-year-old French centre-back had just one year remaining on his previous deal, which also included a €60m (£54.1m) release clause, but he has now extended his stay in Leipzig until 2023.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City were interested in Upamecano, while Arsenal have also been strongly linked with the France U21 international.

Sky in Germany also reported that Bayern Munich were monitoring him, as were a number of Spanish sides.

Upamecano has 15 caps for the French U21 side

After agreeing his new deal, Upamecano told Leipzig's website: "I feel right at home here in Leipzig - the overall package is perfect.

"We had good conversations, which showed to me that extending my contract was the right decision for me to make. Our young and hungry team is part of an ambitious club.

"I want to take the next step with Leipzig and reach our aims, because I'm convinced by the way we play our football. I have been in Leipzig for over three years and I have continued to improve alongside the team's development.

"I want to carry on developing personally, and I think Julian Nagelsmann is a coach that can bring me to the next level."

Upamecano has made 111 appearances for Leipzig since signing from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2017.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre.