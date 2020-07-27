Bayern Munich keen to sign Max Aarons from Norwich City for £18.3m

Max Aarons (right) played 40 times in all competitions for Norwich this season but could be on his way to the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich are prepared to pay €20m (£18.3m) to sign Norwich right-back Max Aarons, according to Sky in Germany.

The 20-year-old had an impressive season for the Canaries, despite their relegation straight back to the Sky Bet Championship, playing 40 times for them in all competitions.

Bayern, who claimed their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title this season, want to sign a young back-up for Benjamin Pavard.

Bayer Leverkusen are also understood to be interested in England U21 international Aarons, who played a key role for Norwich as they gained promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19.

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke's side have completed the signing of 18-year-old Sunderland midfielder Bali Mumba on a four-year contract.

Sky Sports News first reported last month that the two clubs had agreed a fee, understood to be in the region of £350,000.

Mumba is an England U19 international who has been playing for Sunderland's U23s in Premier League 2 this season, having made his Sunderland debut as a 16-year-old.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5. A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms.