Jesse Marsch: Red Bull Salzburg boss to replace Julian Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig have announced Red Bull Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch will join the club in the summer on a two-year deal.

The American will take over from Bayern Munich-bound Julian Nagelsmann, who this week agreed to take over from Hansi Flick in the summer in a world-record deal for a coach, worth up to €25m (£21.7m).

According to Sky in Germany, Marsch has always been the number one candidate for Leipzig's managerial position in case Nagelsmann decided to leave.

The 47-year-old spent the 2018/19 season working as an assistant for Ralf Rangnick at RB Leipzig before signing a three-year deal with sister club Red Bull Salzburg in 2019.

He won the league and cup double in his first season in Austria and is on course to defend both titles this term, with a cup final against LASK Linz coming up and a six-point cushion over second-placed Rapid Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga with four matches to go.

Marsch was linked with the managerial positions at Borussia Monchengladbach and Celtic after Neil Lennon's departure in February but confirmed his intention to stay in Austria until the end of the current season.

Jesse Marsch will become our new head coach from the 2021/22 season!



He takes over from Julian #Nagelsmann, who is joining #FCBayern.



🔴⚪ #RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/KBqCv8hK4T — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) April 29, 2021

"In Jesse Marsch, we have been able to recruit our main head coach and quickly fill the most important position in the sporting side of the club with a top coach," said RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

"Jesse has been part of the Red Bull football group for over six years now and has done incredible work in all his roles so far, constantly developing step-by-step.

"It's of course a great advantage that he already worked for a year at RB Leipzig. Jesse knows the club, the city of Leipzig and, above all, the club and playing philosophy."

Second-placed Leipzig can qualify for the Champions League group stages for the third straight season if they avoid defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.