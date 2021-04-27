Julian Nagelsmann to become Bayern Munich boss next season after successful RB Leipzig spell

Bayern Munich have confirmed Julian Nagelsmann will become their new head coach next season.

The 33-year-old will join on a five-year deal on July 1 in what has been reported as a world-record compensation fee for a manager - believed to be in the region of €25m, according to Sky Germany.

Nagelsmann took RB Leipzig to last season's Champions League semi-finals and they are on course to finish second behind Bayern in the Bundesliga this campaign.

Nicknamed 'Baby Mourinho', Nagelsmann has developed a reputation as one of the best young coaches in Europe and had also been linked with the vacant managerial post at Tottenham.

Nagelsmann will succeed Hansi Flick, who last week asked Bayern to terminate his contract at the end of the season after several disagreements with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

The club also confirmed an agreement had now been reached for the early termination of Flick's contract which was originally set to run until 2023.

Flick has been linked to the German national team after it was announced current boss Joachim Low would leave his position as manager at the end of this summer's European Championship.

On the appointment, Bayern President Herbert Hainer said: "Julian Nagelsmann stands for a new generation of trainers.

"Despite his young age, he has had an impressive career. We are convinced that with Julian Nagelsmann we will build on the great successes of the past few years.

"I would like to expressly thank Hansi Flick on behalf of FC Bayern. He took over our team in a difficult phase in 2019 and then won six titles, the seventh will hopefully follow soon.

"It will always have a place in the history books of FC Bayern. We wish him all the best for his future."

